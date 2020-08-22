BTC/USD has three strong resistance levels at $11,525, $11,800 and $11,900.

On the downside, healthy support exists at $10,500.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market and dropped the price from $11,529.43 to $11,450.65. In the process, the asset has fallen below the $11,500-level. The sellers can potentially take the price below the $10,000-level if they overcome support at $10,500. This $10,500 support has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.

BTC/USD faces three strong resistance levels upfront at $11,525, $11,800 and $11,900. The $11,525-level is highlighted by the Previous Month high. Up next, the $11,800-level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and, finally, the $11,900 support has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

