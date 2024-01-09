Bitcoin price eyes $50,000 as Spot BTC ETFs enters final stretch of race for approval

- Bitcoin Spot ETF issuers are competing to offer lowest fees on the securities product, while awaiting the SEC’s approval.
- Grayscale stands out with the highest fee, at 1.5% while BlackRock, Ark Invest, VanEck, Bitwise offer competitive rates.
- BTC price eyes rally to a psychologically important level of $50,000 as anticipation surrounding the January 10 deadline builds.
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates in order to attract capital. The lowest fee is currently offered by Bitwise Invest, at 0.24%. GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
While market participants anticipate the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval on Spot Bitcoin ETF by the January 10 deadline, founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce believes that the regulator is likely to delay the decision on the securities product.
Also read: Bitcoin Spot ETF could see SEC greenlight, Grayscale Investments files amended S-3 sets 1.5% fee
Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC decision on Spot Bitcoin ETF anticipated on Tuesday or Wednesday
- Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyyfart notes that the SEC shared its comments on amended S-1 filings by issuers.
- The amended filings revealed a competitive fee pricing war among issuers with Bitwise Invest offering the lowest (0.24%) and Grayscale Investments at the highest fee (1.5%).
- While the SEC expects more amendments on Tuesday, Seyffart does not necessarily consider it a sign of delay from the US financial regulator.
- Perianne, the founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce considers it a sign of delay in Bitcoin Spot ETF decision by the SEC, according to her recent tweet on X.
SPOT BITCOIN ETF UPDATE: The SEC just issued additional comments on pending applicant's S-1s. This is a delay signal. #BitcoinETF #bitcoin— Perianne (@PerianneDC) January 9, 2024
- Eleanor Terret, Journalist at Fox Business says that she spoke to issuers who received additional comments from the regulator on their S-1 filings and the SEC has not conveyed a change of plans.
Just spoke with a couple of people who received additional comments. They say they’re not worried and the @SECGov hasn’t conveyed a change of plans.— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) January 9, 2024
My sense is that they’re fairly confident this is just part of the process to get everything in before January 10th. https://t.co/B9PvuHo6yX
- Terret shared a list of issuers that are ready to launch their Spot Bitcoin ETF post the likely approval this week: Grayscale, Ark/21Shares, Blackrock, BitWise, VanEck, WisdomTree, Invesco, Fidelity, Valkyrie and Franklin.
- Gary Gensler, SEC Commissioner recently informed investors of the risks involved in investments in crypto assets in a tweet thread on X (formerly Twitter):
A thread— Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 8, 2024
Some things to keep in mind if you're considering investing in crypto assets:
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price could rally to $50,000
On Monday, Bitcoin price hit a peak of $47,200 on Binance, amidst rising anticipation of SEC’s decision on the Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Market participants believe an approval is imminent and while most experts believe that an approval is priced in, BTC price climbed nearly 6% in the past week as the deadline of January 10 draws close.
Bitcoin price has sustained above $42,000 in January 2024 and the asset is rallying towards the psychologically important level of $50,000. The last time the BTC price was above this level is December 2021.
Bitcoin is likely to face resistance at $48,600, the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of the decline from November ‘21 to ‘22. Once BTC price tackles this resistance it could rally to the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap at $50,583, seen in the chart below.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level could invalidate the bullish thesis for the asset.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: Despite room for 31% gains, ADA might find it difficult to rally again
Cardano price noted a significant increase followed by a sharp fall towards the end of December. While it was an expected course of action from the altcoin, the present scenario dictates that the bearishness may not have completely waned off even though there is still room for growth for ADA.
Dogecoin price could reclaim above $0.09000 with a possible 10% recovery in play
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks propped up for a recovery after a prolonged downtrend. It comes as the market looks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with hope, that the financial regulator will approve the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Binance Coin price hovers around $300, unbothered by the potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval
Binance Coin price reacted to the changing crypto market in a way that was both unexpected and surprising. The exchange token noted another slight dip, even as the rest of the market awaits the spot Bitcoin ETF approval from the SEC.
Sei price could rally 20% as SEI bulls mount a comeback
Sei (SEI) price topped out after a massive rally beginning late November when the multi-month consolidation exhausted. Bearing the brunt of an overbought asset, SEI pulled back as the bulls took a breather, and are now making a comeback that could see the cryptocurrency reclaim its peak and potentially record a higher high.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).