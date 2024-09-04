- Bitcoin price approaches a crucial support level at $56,000; a close below it could see its downtrend persist.
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered an outflow of $287.80 million on Tuesday.
- On-chain data paints a bearish picture as Bitcoin’s long-to-short is below one.
- Bitcoin’s correlation with the US stock market persists, albeit less pronounced than before.
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline by 1.5% on Wednesday, following the rejection from the key resistance level on Tuesday and hurt by a drop in the US stock market. This downtrend may persist if BTC falls below the $56,000 support level, especially as US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw an outflow of almost $290 million. On-chain data also shows a bearish outlook, with the long-to-short ratio falling below one.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin price declines as US stock market sinks
- Sentiment data highlights the evolving correlation between the US stock market and Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin’s recent dip is relatively minor compared to the US stock market’s sharp decline.
Historically, Bitcoin fell over 7% when the S&P 500 dropped 3% on August 5. Still, with the S&P 500 declining 2.16% on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s correction was limited to 2.78%, suggesting a potential reduction in Bitcoin’s sensitivity to stock market fluctuations.
Bitcoin and S&P 500 comparison chart
- According to Coinglass data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $287.80 million on Tuesday, a sign of waning demand. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $43.14 billion, a number that has been constantly declining since late August.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin ETF AUM chart
- Coinglass’s Bitcoin long-to-short ratio also stands at 0.95, supporting the bearish outlook. This ratio reflects bearish sentiment in the market as a number below one suggests that more traders anticipate the asset’s price to fall.
Bitcoin long-to-short ratio chart
BTC Technical analysis: All eyes on $56,000
Bitcoin was rejected after retesting its 50% price retracement level at $59,560 (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August) and dropped 2.78% on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it continued its downtrend, declining by 1.5% to $56,622 and retesting the daily support level at $56,022.
If BTC closes below this $56,022, it could decline further by 3.5% to retest the $54,000 psychological level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart trade below their respective neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. Both indicators suggest weak momentum and a continuation of its downward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin’s price breaks above the $59,560 resistance and closes above $62,019, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, the bearish thesis will be invalidated. In this scenario, BTC could extend the positive move by 5.5% to revisit its daily resistance level at $65,379.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
