The upcoming first-ever White House Crypto Summit will be held on Friday.

The event will unite key industry leaders to explore how regulation and innovation can shape the cryptocurrency market's future.

FXStreet interviewed some crypto market experts regarding their views on the upcoming Summit.

The first-ever White House Crypto Summit, set for Friday, will bring together industry leaders — including founders, CEOs, investors, and the US President's Working Group on Digital Assets — to discuss the future of cryptocurrency regulation and innovation. FXStreet interviewed market experts to gather their insights on the event.

First-ever White House Crypto Summit

Crypto investors await the first-ever White House Crypto Summit on Friday, which aims to discuss regulation and innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. This Summit indicates a significant milestone in US digital asset policy, highlighting the Government's supportive crypto approach and commitment to establishing clear regulations, which President Donald Trump promised during his campaign.

The event will unite key industry leaders — founders, CEOs, investors, and the US President's Working Group on Digital Assets — to explore how regulation and innovation can shape the cryptocurrency market's future.

The Summit will be chaired by White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks and administrated by Working Group's Executive Director Bo Hines.

President Trump will host the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday March 7. Attendees will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto industry. Look forward to seeing everyone there! pic.twitter.com/PEynzDuAOt — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) March 1, 2025

Who is attending this Summit?

The table below shows the expected guest list for the Crypto Summit on Friday.

Michael Saylor Founder of MicroStrategy Brad Garlinghouse CEO of Ripple David Bailey CEO of Bitcoin Magazine Matt Huang Co-founder of Paradigm Vlad Tenev CEO of Robinhood Brain Armstrong CEO of Coinbase Sergey Nazarov Co-founder of Chainlink Arjun Sethi CEO of Kraken Zach Witkoff Co-founder of Trump-linked World Liberty Financial JP Richardson CEO of Exodus Bo Hines Executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets David Sacks AL and crypto czar Mark Uyeda Acting chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Caroline Pham Acting chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission



The Summit's goals remain unconfirmed, as do its potential impacts on the crypto market. With high speculation, traders should exercise caution, as such events often trigger volatility and potential liquidations.

FXStreet interviewed some experts in the crypto markets regarding the upcoming Summit. Their answers are stated below:

Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33 Research

Q: What key policy changes or regulatory frameworks do you expect to emerge from the White House Crypto Summit?

I expect the event to offer a proposal related to a strategic bitcoin/crypto reserve and a clarification on the status of current seized assets, including the 69,370 BTC cleared for sales held by the Department of Justice. Further, I expect the event to highlight early wins (the SAB-121 rescind, enforcement dismissals) and shed light on identified regulations, guidance documents, and orders within the relevant departments in the Crypto Working Group (per the 30-day deadline from the executive order). The Summit should also highlight potential regulatory recommendations from the relevant agencies (due 60 days from the executive order).

Still, I do not expect any major regulatory frameworks to be announced during the Summit, given the 180-day reporting deadline granted to the working group in the executive order."

Q: How do you think the Summit's discussions could impact Bitcoin's price action and overall market sentiment?

Reserve discussions will be the key market-moving force from the Summit. Questions related to how it should be funded and how current balances from seizures should be managed are due to be volatility-inducing topics. The market held high expectations going into the presidency but needs to acknowledge that things take time. Similar dynamics may unfold towards Friday's Summit, as an active reserve strategy will require congressional approval before going live. An expectation/duration mismatch might tighten short-term sentiment following the Summit.

Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC

Q: Do you see this event as a step toward pro-crypto regulation, or could it introduce stricter measures that might hinder innovation?

The approach to establishing strategic reserves is contentious and may require either an executive order or Congressional authorization, potentially undermining long-term policy stability. While Trump's initiatives are expected to boost market confidence and attract institutional investments in the short term, uncertainties remain over policy effectiveness, Congressional support, and international market reactions in the medium to long term. Investors should monitor these developments closely and adjust their strategies accordingly

Q: What role do institutional investors and major crypto firms play in shaping the outcomes of such high-level regulatory discussions?

While Bitcoin's long-term trajectory remains debatable, its fourth consecutive response to Trump's tariffs confirms its role as a barometer of broader investor risk appetite.

James Toledano, COO at Unity Wallet

Q: Given the market's sensitivity to regulatory events, what strategies should traders consider to navigate potential volatility?

Based on the recent history, traders should prepare for increased volatility surrounding the Summit, with Bitcoin likely leading market movements. As I said before in previous comments made this week, we all need to be aware that, on the one hand, Trump gives, and on the other hand, he takes away. We see this gravitational tug-of-war occur when he makes pro-crypto announcements and then imposes trade tariffs the next day. Nothing is for certain, and this is especially true now. We are living in bipolar times from a market perspective. Risk management strategies such as stop-loss orders, hedging with options, and maintaining liquidity buffers will be crucial. If positive regulatory signals emerge, traders may look for bullish confirmation in price action before entering long positions. However, if altcoins face regulatory uncertainty —which I don't think is likely — then diversification strategies should be reassessed, favoring assets that receive government support and Presidential mentions, i.e., Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana and Cardano. Monitoring institutional reactions post-summit will also be key—if large players announce new holdings or endorsements, it could drive momentum. Ultimately, staying agile and reacting to real-time policy announcements will be essential in capitalizing on market movements.

Arjun Vijay, COO at Giottus

Normally, you see, the Government makes a decision and asks for an opinion from the industry. However, for the first time, they are holding discussions with real stakeholders and real businesses in the crypto ecosystem. Overall, we can see what the industry wants. Pro-Crypto regulations that bring clarity to the whole ecosystem. In the last few years, the SEC has followed regulations through enforcement. Rather than clarifying what is legal and what constitutes security in crypto, they directly sued Coinbase, Uniswap, etc. We can see that times have changed since Donald Trump took office. Charges against Coinbase, Uniswap etc, have been dropped. With the crypto task force set up, we can expect the end of regulatory overreach, paving the way for an era of meaningful dialogues with the industry."

Adam O'Brien, CEO at Bitcoin Well

Q: Do you see this event as a step toward pro-crypto regulation, or could it introduce stricter measures that might hinder innovation?

No chance. Trump is a businessman. He's made it very clear that he wants to be open for business, so to speak. I am 99.9% sure that this is going to be opening the doors. There will be more crypto, more Bitcoin innovation, more entrepreneurs taking the leap, and more businesses coming out of the USA than ever before.

Maria Carola, CEO at StealthEX

Q: What role do institutional investors and crypto companies play in shaping the outcome of such events?