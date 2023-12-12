- Bitcoin price is seeing mild recovery amid US CPI rising by 3.1% YoY but remains under $42,000.
- The likelihood of accumulation is high right now, given that BTC is selling at a lower price ahead of spot ETF approval.
- This would serve as an opportunity for investors to restack their wallets after selling $1.6 billion worth of BTC in the past week.
Bitcoin price dropped over the past 24 hours, but investors were already exhibiting skepticism in the week preceding the event. Their selling, combined with whale selling on Monday, led to the short-term correction. However, BTC now has a chance at recovery since investors are once again in a position to buy back the sold BTC.
Bitcoin selling to turn into buying
The Bitcoin market noted the selling of about 40,000 BTC worth over $1.6 billion in the last week, bringing the exchange reserves up from 1.05 million BTC to 1.09 million BTC. Most of this selling came from retail investors, and whale addresses selling on Monday acted as the breaking point for Bitcoin price, resulting in the correction.
Bitcoin exchange reserve
While this is seemingly a bearish event, it opens up the cryptocurrency to the opportunity of recovering quicker and rising further. The reason behind this is the upcoming spot BTC ETF approval likely set to take place on January 10, 2024. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve the 13 applications, which the market anticipates will kick off a bull run.
Thus, in order to make the most before then, investors will most probably attempt to accumulate again, and the on-chain metrics suggest that the present market conditions are the most apt for the same. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is presently in the opportunity zone.
The MVRV ratio is an indicator that is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors who purchase an asset. The 30-day MVRV ratio measures the average profit/loss of investors who purchased an asset in the past month.
For Bitcoin, the 30-day MVRV sits at -3.79%, which indicates that investors who purchased BTC in the past month are sitting at a 3.79% loss on average. These investors are likely going to hold off on selling until they find a better price. At the same time, the presence of the indicator between -3% and -7.2% suggests that it is ideal for investors to accumulate. Hence, this area is termed an “opportunity zone”.
Bitcoin MVRV 30-day ratio
Accumulation at this point will not only help with Bitcoin price recovery but also see investors making gains over the next few weeks.
Bitcoin price steadies under $42,000
Bitcoin price, trading at $41,770 at the time of writing, has failed to breach the barrier marked at $42,069 on the 4-hour chart. While BTC is recovering from its short-term correction from Monday, it is having difficulty rising through the $42,000 mark.
Additionally, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released earlier in the day shows that headline annual the inflation rate has fallen to 3.1% in November from 3.2% in October. Declining inflation is not a positive sign for riskier investments as they would not be the best bet against inflation.
This development is expected to keep BTC in the sub $41,000 range but above the $40,000 mark. If the $40,000 support is lost, then Bitcoin price might correct further to $38,000 and delay its recovery.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
However, if investor bullishness pulls the Bitcoin price above $42,000, the bearish thesis would be invalidated, and BTC would be open to climbing back to $44,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price spikes to $42,000 in response to November US CPI data release
Market participants de-risked ahead of the November US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as Bitcoin (BTC) price declined 5% since Monday. BTC continues to consolidate after a bounce from $40,222 on Tuesday.
BNB price eyes bullish breakout, open interest in Binance Coin is on the rise
BNB price has climbed over 4% in the past week, despite legal challenges faced by Binance. Open interest in Binance Coin climbed 31% in the past month, indicating that new buyers are interested in BNB. BNB price rally past the $260 level could confirm a bullish breakout in the asset.
XRP price sustains above $0.60 as Ripple roadmap prevents the SEC from circumventing securities law
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit offers legal experts a lens to re-examine the application of existing securities law to digital assets like XRP. Judge Torres’ ruling prevented the SEC’s circumvention of existing laws and enabled adaptive regulation, rather than a stifling approach.
Shiba Inu price looks set for recovery as SHIB on-chain metrics turn bullish
Different cohorts of holders are accumulating Shiba Inu tokens, supporting price gains. SHIB token supply on exchanges has declined in the past month. Shiba Inu ventures into physical merchandise for Web3 companies with “Shibacals.”
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.