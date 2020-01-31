Bitcoin Price Could Rally to $10,000: Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays

- Bitcoin price is likely to pull back to $7,900 before forcing another rally above $10,000 according to Tone Vays.
- A Bitcoin whale sends 2,000 BTC worth about $18.7 million to Binance as the market steadies above $9,300.
Bitcoin rallied from lows around $6,500 (traded in December) to highs above $9,400 (at the end of January). The entire cryptocurrency market has been generally bullish with selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum Classic, Dash and Iota recording massive gains.
The price of the largest cryptocurrency in the industry is hovering above $9,300 but precisely trading at $9,360. It has suffered a 1.45% loss on the day, although it achieved intraday highs of $9,523 during the Asian session.
Tone Vays, a former Wall Street trader believes the trend of the crypto market is about to turn in him into an all-time “bull for the next four years.” In his prediction, he says that the Bitcoin price is likely to rally further up but will get rejected above $9,700. The rejection will be followed by a pullback to levels not lower than $7,900. Consequently, the pullback will set the ground rolling for a rally above $10,000, which will turn him into raging bull for the next four years.
Crypto whale sends 2,000 BTC to Binance exchange
As the market steadies above $9,300 following the rejection from levels above $9,400, Whale Alert has spotted a colossal transaction of BTC, totaling 2,000 BTC sent to Binance. The value of the Bitcoins using the current exchange is approximately $18.7 million. It is said to be part of the whale’s holding wallet which originally held 4,053 BTC.
2,000 #BTC (18,671,166 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binance— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 30, 2020
Tx: https://t.co/oy73MOfNhQ
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
