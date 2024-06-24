Bitcoin spot ETFs show continuous outflow from June 13 to June 21.

BTC miners have also seen a decline in their reserves.

Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending wedge, and a breakout above $64,600 signals a bullish move.

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends past week's decline and falls below $63,000 on Monday. BTC faces resistance amid ongoing outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs over the past six days. Concurrently, BTC miners have experienced declining reserves, and German authorities have continued depositing BTC on centralized exchanges since last week.

Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin spot ETF by VanEck goes live in Australia's largest stock exchange

The Bitcoin spot ETFs show a continuous six-day outflow totaling $960.2 million from June 13 to June 21. The 11 spot BTC ETFs, holding $55.55 billion in Bitcoin reserves, divested at least 15,000 BTC or more last week.

Miners have also seen a decline in their reserves. Between June 20 and June 22, Bitcoin miners reduced their net holdings by 1,125 BTC. It’s challenging for BTC miners as the hash price, or the expected value of 1 petahash per second (PH/s) per day, hovers just above $49.39 per PH/s.

Additionally, German authorities transferred $110.88 million in Bitcoin from their wallet to exchanges last week. Some of these funds were directed to Coinbase, Bitstamp and the wallet also interacted with Kraken.

The Australian Securities Exchange said on its official Twitter account that VanEck's spot Bitcoin ETF officially went live on Australia's largest stock exchange on June 20. The debut represents a significant step toward mainstream acceptance and integration of Bitcoin into the global financial ecosystem.

ASX welcomes VBTC to the exchange! Congratulations to the @vaneck_au team for launching the first crypto ETF on ASX. https://t.co/QM7iYfNZRO #ASXBell pic.twitter.com/f7MiHDqIoZ — ASX The heart of Australia's financial markets (@ASX) June 20, 2024

Michael Saylor's investment firm MicroStrategy acquired an additional 11,931 Bitcoins and now holds 226,331 BTC, the company said in a statement on Thursday. MicroStrategy announced that, during the period between April 27 and June 19, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 11,931 Bitcoin worth $786 million in cash, using proceeds from the Offering and Excess Cash, at an average price of approximately $65,883 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.Michael Saylor's investment move signals that MicroStrategy bought the dips in BTC prices.

MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 11,931 BTC for ~$786.0M using proceeds from convertible notes & excess cash for ~$65,883 per #bitcoin. As of 6/20/24, $MSTR hodls 226,331 $BTC acquired for ~$8.33B at average price of $36,798 per bitcoin.https://t.co/jE9dGqqnON — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) June 20, 2024

Technical analysis: BTC consolidates within a descending wedge

Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending channel, drawn from multiple swing highs and lows between early June and mid-June, as shown in the daily chart below.

BTC is currently testing support at $62,451, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from a swing low of $56,552 on May 1 to a swing high of $71,995 on May 21. If this support holds and BTC breaks above the descending channel, it could rally 7.5% to reach its previous weekly resistance level of $67,147.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators on the daily chart are below their respective mean levels of 50 and zero. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must regain their positions above their respective mean levels.

This development would provide additional momentum to the recovery rally.

If bullish sentiment prevails and the overall cryptocurrency market shows optimism, BTC may extend its rally by 6% from $67,147 to retest its previous weekly resistance level of $71,280.

However, if Bitcoin price breaks and closes below its daily support level of $60,800, the bullish thesis could be invalidated, leading to a 4% crash to its weekly support level of $58,375.