Bitcoin price continues to hold the $51,335 support, but the depressed outlook continues to become heavier.

BTC could make a 10% fall before the next leg up as multiple technical indicators flash bearish signs.

A higher high above $52,985 would invalidate the bearish thesis, opening the possibility for more gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains range-bound, moving horizontally as uncertainty continues to brew in the market. However, as markets tend not to wait long, the king of cryptocurrency could provide a directional bias soon.

ECB debunks “false promises of Bitcoin"

In a Thursday blog titled “ETF approval for Bitcoin – the naked emperor’s new clothes”, the European Central Bank (ECB) detailed an analysis of the Bitcoin market, saying that the king of cryptocurrency “has failed on the promise to be a global decentralized digital currency,” adding that BTC “is still hardly used for legitimate transfers.”

The blog also argues that despite the landmark approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on January 10, BTC is still not suitable as a means of payment or as an investment. The ECB contravenes the general opinion among crypto proponents that ETF approvals validate BTC as a safe investment.

The Central Bank also said that the preceding rally seen in Bitcoin price following the approvals is proof of an unstoppable triumph is false, highlighting that the fair value of Bitcoin remains zero.

We disagree with both claims and reiterate that the fair value of Bitcoin is still zero…the use of ETFs as financing vehicles does not change the fair value of the underlying assets.

The ECB says that there is a worst-case scenario where Bitcoin’s expected boom fails, urging traders to brace for massive collateral damage, including the “ultimate redistribution of wealth at the expense of the less sophisticated.”

Debunking the “false promises of Bitcoin” and warning of the social dangers if not effectively addressed, the blog argued:

Bitcoin has not lived up to its original promise to become a global decentralized digital currency.

Bitcoin’s promise to be a financial asset whose value would inevitably continue to rise is equally wrong.

Bitcoin transactions are still inconvenient, slow, and costly.

Bitcoin is still not suitable as an investment.

Bitcoin mining using the proof of work (PoW) mechanism pollutes the environment on the same scale as entire countries.

Increased Bitcoin prices imply higher energy consumption because then miners are able to cover higher costs.

Further, the ECB report acknowledges that while Bitcoin price is gaining as hope grows the Fed could lower interest rates and increase the risk appetite of investors. Then again, the report says, “This could turn out to be a flash in the pan.”