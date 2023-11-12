- Bitcoin price seemingly took a major hit on Monday, falling to $40,000 at one point before recovering to $42,000.
- According to the Coinbase Premium Gap (CPG) plunge, the crash was caused by the intervention of whales.
- Since the beginning of December, investors have avoided taking high-leverage risk in the derivatives trade.
Bitcoin price crashed on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks. The market was expecting a bullish continuation until the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves a spot BTC ETF in January 2024. However, the sudden drop in the market surprised investors on Monday, which resulted in the breakdown of this optimism, also known as “panic”, caused by whale selling.
Bitcoin whales crash the market
Bitcoin price nearly fell below $40,000 over the past 24 hours and liquidated over $340 million worth of long contracts in the span of mere minutes. While the definite reason behind this crash is uncertain, the most plausible reason is whale selling.
This is evidenced by the Coinbase Premium Gap (CPG) noting the premium falling to -250. The CPG, put simply, is an indicator that tracks the difference between the Bitcoin price listed on Coinbase (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair). This provides an idea of whether US dominant investors (Coinbase) or global users (Binance) are buying or selling more than the other.
Premium of CPG(Coinbase Premium Gap) 250 Occurred chart https://t.co/FBzSNVkW1j— mignolet (@mignoletkr) December 11, 2023
via @cryptoquant_com @CryptoQuant_KR
Whenever this premium gap is positive, the US investors are considered to be driving the buying, whereas a negative value points at global users, creating buying pressure.
However, as the indicator plummeted on Monday, it suggested that there has been an intervention by whales. This was further verified by the decline in Binance's exchange reserves, which noted the selling of about 16,000 BTC worth over $671 million that had been accumulated in the past week.
This sell-off caused panic among users, resulting in a crash of 7% during the intra-day trading hours, which saw BTC fall to $40,654 at its lowest. The cryptocurrency has since recovered, trading at $41,839 at the time of writing.
Since December began, traders have been refraining from taking high-leverage risk in the derivatives market. This is evidenced by the dip in the leverage ratio. Monday’s crash is likely going to further this skepticism and keep traders from making large bets until January.
Estimated leveraged ratio
Bitcoin price to stabilize around $42,000
Bitcoin price recovered slightly in the last couple of hours to rise back to $42,000. This price is a crucial technical and psychological support level that BTC could hover around for the next couple of hourly trading sessions.
As observed in the chart below, the cryptocurrency was bound to observe some correction, given the bearish divergence noted last week. The divergence caused by Bitcoin price charting higher highs and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) posting lower highs tends to foreshadow a decline, which is what has happened in the last two days.
Going forward, if BTC fails to sustain above $42,000, it might witness a retest of $40,000, which could send it toward $38,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
But if bulls attempt to take the control back and investors buy BTC at the slightly lower price, Bitcoin price could recover. Breaching $43,000 would invalidate the bearish thesis and set the crypto asset back on track to trade at $44,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
