Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC/USD consolidation above $9,700 remains key to the surge above $10,000?

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price sustains from December lows under $6,500, renewing the hopes of conquering $10,000 resistance.
  • A double top pattern formation warns of a possible reversal, especially of Bitcoin fails to rise above $10,000.

Spot rate: $9,758

Relative change: -48

Percentage change: -0.5%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: High

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin price settles above the 200-day SMA but stalls at $9,900 as consolidation set in.

The RSI shows that the sideways trading above $9,700 could continue throughout the weekend session.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin price momentum indicator sustains the break into the positive zone despite the rejection at $9,900.

As long as the 50 SAM continues to trend upwards and increase the gap above the 100 SMA, BTC will continue to have the potential to clear the resistances at $9,900 and $10,000 respectively.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9777.56
Today Daily Change -27.83
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 9805.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9058.42
Daily SMA50 8257.43
Daily SMA100 8103.61
Daily SMA200 8878.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9875.44
Previous Daily Low 9714.37
Previous Weekly High 9875.44
Previous Weekly Low 9078.29
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9813.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9775.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 9721.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 9637.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 9560.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 9882.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 9959.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 10043.51

 

 

