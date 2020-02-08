Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC/USD consolidation above $9,700 remains key to the surge above $10,000?

- Bitcoin price sustains from December lows under $6,500, renewing the hopes of conquering $10,000 resistance.
- A double top pattern formation warns of a possible reversal, especially of Bitcoin fails to rise above $10,000.
Spot rate: $9,758
Relative change: -48
Percentage change: -0.5%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: High
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price settles above the 200-day SMA but stalls at $9,900 as consolidation set in.
The RSI shows that the sideways trading above $9,700 could continue throughout the weekend session.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin price momentum indicator sustains the break into the positive zone despite the rejection at $9,900.
As long as the 50 SAM continues to trend upwards and increase the gap above the 100 SMA, BTC will continue to have the potential to clear the resistances at $9,900 and $10,000 respectively.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9777.56
|Today Daily Change
|-27.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|9805.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9058.42
|Daily SMA50
|8257.43
|Daily SMA100
|8103.61
|Daily SMA200
|8878.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9875.44
|Previous Daily Low
|9714.37
|Previous Weekly High
|9875.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|9078.29
|Previous Monthly High
|9568.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|6856.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9813.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9775.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9721.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9637.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9560.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9882.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9959.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10043.51
