Bitcoin Price Analysis: Turmoil as BTC/USD crash almost hits $8,000

- Bitcoin price free fall closes in on $8,000 amid broad-based market declines.
- BTC/USD attempts recovery on Monday but $8,200 is a tough nut to crack.
Bitcoin price weekend trading session culminated in the most devastating fall in value since the beginning of March. According to data by CoinMarketCap, BTC/USD opened the session on Sunday at $8,908 which closed at $8,108. The session of Monday has commenced with Bitcoin bulls gathering the little strength they have to first, defend the support at $8,000 and secondly, push for a reversal towards $9,000.
In the meantime, BTC/USD is dancing at $8,071 after advancing upwards from $8,036 (opening value). The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has touched $8,014 (intraday low). At the same time, the farthest it has gone to the upside is $8,183 (intraday high) during the Asian session.
Bitcoin price analysis
BTC/USD is trading under the moving averages as well as the two-month ascending trendline. Former support levels have quickly been turned into resistance zones. Besides, the prevailing momentum according to the RSI signals that movements north would continue to be scarce in the sessions to come. The RSI is holding the ground above $9,000 but remains relatively horizontal with the motion at 34. The 200-day SMA at $8,710 and the 50-day SMA at $9,306 are key resistance zones.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD slumps to seven-week lows below $8,200
The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD falls below $0.245 in the early hours of Saturday
XRP/USD dropped a bit from $0.245 to $0.244 in the early hours of Saturday. This followed a bullish Friday where the price went up from $0.239 to $0.245. The price is trending below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves and the 20-day Bollinger jaw ...
LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is locked in a tight range with the local resistance created by psychological $63.00 and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $62.24 and the recent high of $63.38. If it is cleared, the upside ...
ETH/USD erases more than 10% on Sunday, closes in on $200
After rising above the $250 mark on Saturday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost its traction and erased more than 3% close the day at $237. With sellers taking control of the action in the cryptocurrency space on Sunday, the pair ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.