- Bitcoin trades over 6% lower on Thursday as another round of selling kicks in.
- There has been an uptick in volume during this sell-off too.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The trendline that begins from the low of 3858.00 back on 13th March is now being tested once again. The 4-hour chart below shows the price has tested the uptrend at least three times and now we could possibly see a break.
This move lower over the last couple of sessions has been backed by some decent volume giving us clues that it could be the real deal. In the way of the potential down move is the 200 simple moving average (SMA). The SMA often provides some support when tested as you can see in mid-April.
The Relative Strength Index indicator is also looking slightly oversold so there could be a small pullback before the underlying trend continues. But the main thing is the fact that the chart has made a lower high pattern and a move down looks more likely.
In terms of potential targets, the area just above 8K looks strong and below that the purple 7.5K level could be the next target if the aforementioned 8K level breaks.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8991.42
|Today Daily Change
|-520.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.47
|Today daily open
|9512.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9288.47
|Daily SMA50
|8049.22
|Daily SMA100
|7988.15
|Daily SMA200
|8056.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9839.44
|Previous Daily Low
|9296.03
|Previous Weekly High
|9944.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|8105.58
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9503.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9631.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9258.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9005.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8715.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9802.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10092.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10345.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BTC/USD dangerously close to $9,000, market gripped by bearish sentiments
BTC/USD extended the decline below $9,200 and hit the new intraday low of $9,080. While the price recovered towards $9,120 by press time, there is a clear possibility that we will see the price below $9,000 during US trading hours.
XRP/USD explores the area below $0.2000, more sell-off ahead
XRP/USD touched the low at $0.1890 amid widespread sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The third-largest digital asset is changing hands at $0.1935, down 4% since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD drifts towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation range
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $206.50. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $203.74; however, it is still 1.5% lower from the start of the day.
LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.
LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.