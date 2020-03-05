Bitcoin Price Analysis: The harmonicity continues on the hourly chart

  • Bitcoin trades 4% higher as sentiment turns positive on Thursday.
  • Bitcoin is respecting the Fibonacci theories very well at the moment and it is displayed in the chart.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

The market sentiment to a turn for the good today.

Bitcoin has pushed higher against the dollar which is struggling in the FX world too.

On the chart below, the price found resistance at the 1.618% extension which matched up with the 50% retracement.

On the daily chart, 9,280.98 is a resistance level to keep an eye on too.

The price is still technically in a downtrend on the higher timeframes but on the hourly, there is some promise as the waves are making higher lows and higher highs.

Bitcoin Fibonacci

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9121.69
Today Daily Change 363.45
Today Daily Change % 4.15
Today daily open 8758.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9368.66
Daily SMA50 9293.06
Daily SMA100 8359.31
Daily SMA200 8739.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8847.13
Previous Daily Low 8669.02
Previous Weekly High 10027.5
Previous Weekly Low 8431.17
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8779.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8737.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 8669.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 8580.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 8491.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 8847.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 8936.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 9025.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

