- Bitcoin range play intact within a descending channel on hourly chart.
- The No.1 coin aiming for a test of the $10000 level.
- BTC bulls await fresh impetus, with RSI flat at the midline.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite crypto asset, attempts another break to the upside after a brief consolidative stint between 9300-9500 levels on Saturday. However, the bulls continue to lack a follow-through bias amid fairly quiet trading. The no. 1 coin appears to gather pace before the next push higher towards 10K mark. The halving process failed to have any impact on the spot, as the impact was already priced-in. Despite the range trade, the price gains nearly 1.50% on the day, trading around 9425, at the time of writing. Bitcoin is poised to settle the week almost -2.30% while enjoying a market capitalization of $173.89 billion.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
From a short-term technical perspective, the most widely traded digital asset is primed for a bullish break from the descending channel formation on the hourly chart. The pattern will get validated on clearance of the descending trendline resistance at 9530. The bearish 50-Hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) coincides at that level.
The channel break out will prompt the buyers to aim for the 10000 psychological level, beyond which the pattern target of 10351 will come into play. Further, backing the bullish case for the spot, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending above the midline (50) at 51.30.
On the flip side, the immediate support is aligned at a horizontal 21-HMA of 9414. Selling interest will intensify on a break below the latter, with the upward sloping 100-HMA at 9314 en route the 200-HMA support, now at 9235.
BTC/USD technical levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9426.30
|Today Daily Change
|128.83
|Today Daily Change %
|1.38
|Today daily open
|9310.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8917.97
|Daily SMA50
|7714.25
|Daily SMA100
|8002.23
|Daily SMA200
|8049.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9843.97
|Previous Daily Low
|9123.36
|Previous Weekly High
|9944.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|8105.58
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9398.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9568.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9007.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8705.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8287.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9728.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10146.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10449.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin primed for a breakout towards $10K amid a descending channel pattern
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite crypto asset, attempts another break to the upside after a brief consolidative stint between 9300-9500 levels on Saturday. The no. 1 coin appears to gather pace before the next push higher towards 10K mark.
XRP/USD: A bounce above 0.20 appears elusive amid a rising wedge formation
Ripple (XRP/USD) is battling 0.20 levels, having reversed the overnight recovery to near 0.2020 region. The price has entered a consolidative mode, with the downside bias appearing more compelling amid a bearish technical set up.
ETH/USD runs out of steam near the SMA 20 as bears take over
ETH/USD fell from $203.30 to $196.45 as bulls ran out of steam at the SMA 20 curve. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and above the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 11 straight red sessions.
The halving effect - Are Ethereum whales switching to Bitcoin?
Data from the analytical firm, Glassnode, suggests that Ethereum “whales” are reducing in number despite the cryptocurrency’s surging prices and institutional adoption. Recent halving saw BTC’s price move from sub-$5,000 in January 2020 to near $10K.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.