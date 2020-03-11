- Bitcoin is trading over 1% lower today as senitment in the crptosphere is weak.
- Elliott Wave theory suggests we could still be in the 3rd wave lower, which could mean more pain.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
So if you are not familiar with Elliott Wave the chart below can seem confusing. Here is a link that could help you understand what is going on (https://www.fxstreet.com/technical-analysis/elliott-wave)
Going back to the chart now, the price is still in a 5 wave low pattern but it is important to work out which wave the pair is currently in. The wave 1-2 is now set, this can often help you determine where wave 3 will end up as we can use Fib projection (blue). The Fib projection for waves 1-2 is telling us that the price has gone past the 261.8% projection so this could easily be wave 3 at the moment.
Wave 3 usually subdivides into smaller waves. This is also a 5 wave pattern lower following the rules of Fibonacci. I have marked these waves in red as it will be easier to follow. The wave pattern down in red might not be over. At the moment we are at the red 161.8 Fib extension. In theory, this can reach 261.8% so there could be another leg lower.
That is not to say there will not be some small retracements in the meantime. As you can see from the chart these Fib waves are pretty accurate and offered some great counter-trend trade opportunities. Having said that catching the waves in the direction of the prevailing trend is the best strategy.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7781.17
|Today Daily Change
|-108.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|7889.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8933.78
|Daily SMA50
|9259.56
|Daily SMA100
|8420.77
|Daily SMA200
|8679.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8155.61
|Previous Daily Low
|7735.73
|Previous Weekly High
|9180.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|8405.51
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7896.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7995.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7698.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7507.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7278.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8118.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8346.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8538.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
