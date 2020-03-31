Bitcoin trades 1% higher on Tuesday after a lacklustre session.

Elliott Wave patterns suggest we could be looking for higher targets.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has had a very lacklustre Tuesday and only traders 1% higher. It's pretty clear to see the pattern forming below the red lines are there to recognise the current 4 wave set up we have going. The next wave up could be projected to the 161.8% and 138.2% extension levels.

The way we can tell we are in an Elliott Wave pattern at the moment is clear from the wave 1-2 beginning. The wave 1-2 stopped exactly at the 61.8% retracement. Then the wave 2 extension stopped nicely at the 161.8% extension close to 6,923.05. Lastly, now the wave measurement from the wave 4 higher to low could extend near 7,500.00.

Additional levels