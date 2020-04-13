- Bitcoin seems to have it a brick wall and trades 2% lower on Monday.
- There is a new lower high that stopped on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin has made a lower high on the 4-hour chart after rejecting the 55 EMA on the daily timeframe. Zooming in on the 4-hour now the lower high that was created and it stopped exactly on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Now tracking the projections lower, the extension of 161.8% confluences with the 61.8% of the larger wave in blue. This makes the zone very strong and the probability of the target being tested is now higher.
On the 4-hour chart below the price has moved below the 55 period EMA but not the 200 SMA. The RSI is still in a depressed area under the 50 mid-line. Although this is the case, there is still space for a further move lower. It seems the bias has changed for now lets lookout for the test of the box marked in purple.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6768.51
|Today Daily Change
|-138.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.00
|Today daily open
|6906.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6764.42
|Daily SMA50
|7211.55
|Daily SMA100
|8143.13
|Daily SMA200
|8053.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7199.84
|Previous Daily Low
|6792.41
|Previous Weekly High
|7468.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|6681.12
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7044.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6948.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6732.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6558.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6325.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7140.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7373.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7547.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
