- Max Keiser believes that the current crisis will push Bitcoin to $400,000.
- BTC/USD is locked in a tight range from the short-term perspective.
BTC/USD has barely changed in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands above $7,500, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid high volatility. Bitcoins'market value has settled at $139 billion, which is 63.7% from the total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation
Bitcoin at $400,000 is more real than ever
A popular trader, investor and journalist Max Keiser (@realmaxkeiser) reiterated its bullish forecast on Bitcoin. He believes that it is the only asset apart from Gold worth buying amid the economic and financial chaos caused by COVID-19 crisis.
In his recent tweet, he noted, that Gold price may reach $10,000 per ounce, while 1 BTC will cost no less than $400,000. The expert believes that the US FED will continue printing money non-stop in an attempt to avoid the economic collapse, while Saudi Arabia will continue pimping oil despite the recent agreement between major oil-producing countries.
These policies will eventually lead to USD collapse and exasperate the oil price war, while Bitcoin and Gold will serve as an ultimate store of value.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD is locked in a tight range, limited by $7,600 on the upside and $7,450 on the downside. The price has been oscillating inside this channel since the sharp upside move on April 23. A sustainable breakthrough in either direction is needed for the momentum to gain traction.
Considering that 1-hour RSI is showing the signs of the reversal, a retreat to the lower boundary of the above-said channel looks likely. The sell-off may slow down on approach to $7,450 as it is reinforced by 1-hour SMA50. However, once it is out of the way, $7,200 will come into focus (1-hour SMA100) followed by a psychological $7,000.
On the upside, a move above $7,600 will help to increase the bullish pressure and take the price towards the next resistance created by $7,765 (April 23 high), which separates BTC from $8,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
