Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD will not hit $8,000 unless it falls to $5,000 first

- Bitcoin price is facing growing selling pressure in the zone between $6,800 - $6,900.
- If the seller congestion zone at $7,000 is unconquered soon, BTC/USD will have no choice back to return to $5,000.
- Fresh buyer interest is expected in the region between $5,000 and $6,000; which is the boost BTC/USD requires to tackle $8,000.
Spot rate: $6,661
Relative change: -95
Percentage change: -1.36%
Trend: Bearish bias
Volatility: Expanding
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price attempt to climb the ladder above $7,000 was met by increased selling activities in the zone between $6,800 - $6,900. This left the psychological zone at $7,000 untested, however, the area remains critical to Bitcoin price near term trend. If Bitcoin continues to stay under $7,000, sellers’ confidence will continue to grow. At the same time, buyers’ exhaustion will become apparent, culminating in losses towards the support at $6,400.
Extended losses beneath $6,000 could trigger a fall to $5,000 in a bid to allow more buyers to enter and buy low. Bitcoin is not able to break above the zone at $7,000, despite the technical picture being healthy because fundamentals still lag. More buying entries will increase the trading volume placing BTC in a formidable rally towards $8,000.
Confluence detector support and resistance
Resistance one: $6,922 – Highlighted by the Bollinger band 15-minutes upper.
Resistance two: $7,130 – The pivot point one-month support two.
Support one: $6,574 – The SMA 100 1-hour and the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve converge here.
Support two: $6,366 – Highlighted by the Fibo 161.8% daily and the Fibo 23.6% weekly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD will not hit $8,000 unless it falls to $5,000 first
Bitcoin price is facing growing selling pressure in the zone between $6,800 - $6,900. If the seller congestion zone at $7,000 is unconquered soon, BTC/USD will have no choice back to return to $5,000. Fresh buyer interest is expected in the region between $5,000 and $6,000.
XRP/USD settles above SMA 20 as price looks to break past $0.18 barrier
XRP/USD remained in control this Friday as the price went up from $0.1766 to $0.1775. This followed a heavily bullish Thursday where the price spiked from $0.162 to $0.176, going above the SMA 20 curve in the process. To go past the $0.18 psychological ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $142 is no man’s land
Ethereum price hovers under $140 after $142 resistance level became impenetrable for the second time in the same week. Jabs thrown by the bulls on Thursday gained momentum but failed to sustain gains above $140. An attempt to break free from the selling pressure ...
Tron Market Update: TRX/USD eyes $0.0160 after conquering $0.0120
Tron price has managed to sustain an uptrend above a short term trendline since the recent sharp drop to $0.00735. However, progress to the north has not been forthcoming. Intriguingly, TRX/USD stepped above $0.0120 (a former seller congestion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.