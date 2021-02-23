Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stages a quick bounce above $50,000 after the 11% sell-off

The wild ride in Bitcoin continues in Tuesday’s Asian trading, as the BTC sellers are back in control, knocking off prices by almost 11%.
Although, strong bids emerged just above $48,500 levels, prompting the flagship cryptocurrency to stage a quick recovery back beyond the $50,000 mark.
The volatility around the most favorite digital remains elevated, as markets rethink the recent record rally, in the wake of the cautious comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Tesla’s founder Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted last Saturday that its value ‘seems high’ last Saturday. Meanwhile, Yellen said that the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is extremely inefficient for conducting transactions. Her comments triggered Monday’s 17% flash crash from near-record highs reached at $58,367 on Sunday, as the rates fell as low as $47,821.
Bitcoin holds above the critical 21-DMA support
Despite the renewed sell-off, the BTC bulls have managed to defend the critical support of the bullish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $47,336. Should the latter cave in, Bitcoin could see a fresh decline towards the 50-DMA at $40,287.
BTC/USD: Daily chart
On the flipside, the record highs could be back on the buyers’ radars, if they manage to find a foothold above the $50K mark. The critical barrier awaits at the rising trendline resistance of $59,098.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but holds above the midline, keeping doors open towards the all-time-highs.
BTC/USD additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|50,305
|Today Daily Change
|-4185.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-7.73
|Today daily open
|54155.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|47233.46
|Daily SMA50
|39930.96
|Daily SMA100
|30609.45
|Daily SMA200
|21267.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57567.85
|Previous Daily Low
|47821.6
|Previous Weekly High
|56348.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|45855.52
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51544.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53844.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|48795.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43435.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39049.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58542.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62928.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68288.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
