Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stabilizes $6,400 as stocks plunge, Dow Jones falls 400 points

- Bitcoin price sinks below the bearish pennant pattern support but holds support above $6,400.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 400 points as IMF predicts the worst global recession in history.
Bitcoin price managed to hold above $6,400 in spite of the shattering of a pennant pattern support I have discussed for over a week. The granddaddy of digital assets recorded a weekly low at $6,466 before bouncing to reclaim the support at $6,000. BTC/USD is doddering at $6,634 at the time of writing.
Minor price action has been made above $6,621 (opening value) with $6,669 marking the end of the intraday bull-run. It has accrued 0.28% in gains on the day but the bullish trend and expanding volatility suggest that more upside action is likely in the coming sessions.
Bitcoin steadies as stocks continue to freefall
The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced unnecessary uncertainty in both crypto and traditional markets such as stocks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the world is on the verge of falling into the worst recession in history with global growth sinking to -3% by the end of this year. In line with this Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk by over 400 points as businesses in the US continue to operate on the bare minimum due to the lockdowns imposed by various states.
Bitcoin price technical picture
BTC/USD is trading below the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA where both the averages have been turned into resistance zones at $6,876 and $7,000 in the 4-hour range. As the downtrend in the RSI, Bitcoin price is likely to continue with the downtrend in the near term and retest $6,400 support. If no progress is made towards $7,000 from the current levels, another drop to $6,000 seems imminent but will create fresh demand for BTC and allow recovery above $7,000 ahead of the halving in May.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
