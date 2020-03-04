John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stability and consolidation delay recovery to $9,000

  • Bitcoin price finds short term balance at $8,750, enabling an ongoing bullish action targeting $9,000.
  • Bitcoin price trend starts to follow anew descending channel whose resistance must come down for more gains towards $9,000.

Spot rate: $8,819

Relative change: 64

Percentage change: 0.8%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD price chart

Little progress has been made in Bitcoin’s recovery journey towards $9,000 since Tuesday. However, the bulls have remained relatively in charge containing the largest crypto by market capitalization above $8,750. BTC/USD is trading 0.8% high on Wednesday in a bullish trend amid shrinking volatility.

The price is trying to find balance after breaking key ascending channel support. The immediate downside is protected by the 200-day SMA. On the upside, $8,900 continues to limit movement while $9,000 is a key resistance level. On the downside, the region between $8,400 and $8,500 is currently the major support zone for BTC/USD.

BTC/USD hourly chart

BTC/USD price chart

Bitcoin price is relatively bullish according to the gradually up trending RSI. The price has to break above a key trendline resistance to pave the way for more bullish action towards $9,000. In the hour range, BTC/USD is trading above the moving averages, where the 50 SMA at $8,779 and the 100 SMA at $8,703 will offer support in case of a reversal. Also in line to provide support is a short term channel support.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8814.19
Today Daily Change 58.42
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 8755.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9442.57
Daily SMA50 9294.21
Daily SMA100 8342.98
Daily SMA200 8745.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8923.19
Previous Daily Low 8658.39
Previous Weekly High 10027.5
Previous Weekly Low 8431.17
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8759.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8822.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 8635.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 8514.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 8370.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 8899.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 9043.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 9164.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

