Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stability and consolidation delay recovery to $9,000

- Bitcoin price finds short term balance at $8,750, enabling an ongoing bullish action targeting $9,000.
- Bitcoin price trend starts to follow anew descending channel whose resistance must come down for more gains towards $9,000.
Spot rate: $8,819
Relative change: 64
Percentage change: 0.8%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Shrinking
BTC/USD daily chart
Little progress has been made in Bitcoin’s recovery journey towards $9,000 since Tuesday. However, the bulls have remained relatively in charge containing the largest crypto by market capitalization above $8,750. BTC/USD is trading 0.8% high on Wednesday in a bullish trend amid shrinking volatility.
The price is trying to find balance after breaking key ascending channel support. The immediate downside is protected by the 200-day SMA. On the upside, $8,900 continues to limit movement while $9,000 is a key resistance level. On the downside, the region between $8,400 and $8,500 is currently the major support zone for BTC/USD.
BTC/USD hourly chart
Bitcoin price is relatively bullish according to the gradually up trending RSI. The price has to break above a key trendline resistance to pave the way for more bullish action towards $9,000. In the hour range, BTC/USD is trading above the moving averages, where the 50 SMA at $8,779 and the 100 SMA at $8,703 will offer support in case of a reversal. Also in line to provide support is a short term channel support.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8814.19
|Today Daily Change
|58.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|8755.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9442.57
|Daily SMA50
|9294.21
|Daily SMA100
|8342.98
|Daily SMA200
|8745.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8923.19
|Previous Daily Low
|8658.39
|Previous Weekly High
|10027.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|8431.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8759.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8822.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8635.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8514.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8370.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8899.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9043.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9164.64
