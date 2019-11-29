Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD squeezed in a range during Black Friday trading

- BTC/USD has recovered above critical support area.
- The next resistance awaits BTC on approach to $7,600.
Bitcoin hit the low of $6,526 earlier this week; however, a cluster of stop orders cushioned the decline and helped engineer an upside recovery to the area above $7,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,476, off the recent high of $7,676. The first digital coin has lost about 1.5% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin's long-term picture
Looking technically, after a short-lived collapse, BTC/USD has recovered above 61.8% Fibo retracement for the entire upside move from $3,226 low to $13924 high. Located at $7,350, this line serves as a pivotal support that separates BTC from a deeper decline towards $5,000 reinforced by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart. Note, that the price attempted to break below the above-said Fibo retracement at least four times since May 2019. It means that it is going to be a hard nut to crack for the bears.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above the recent high at $7,676 to improve the technical picture and allow for an extended recovery towards $8,000. This psychological barrier is followed by $8,400 with SMA50 daily located just above this handle. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,600 (50% Fibo retracement).
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD squeezed in a range during Black Friday trading
Bitcoin hit the low of $6,526 earlier this week; however, a cluster of stop orders cushioned the decline and helped engineer an upside recovery to the area above $7,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,476, off the recent high of $7,676. The first digital coin has lost about 1.5% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Dash Price Analysis: Dash/USD breaks away from the rest, leads by 4% on Friday
Dash bulls are on a mission to break barriers in a bid to close the month of November in the positive. Generally, the cryptocurrency market is bullish with cryptoassets posting gains between 0.5% and ...
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD holds this trendline support for dear life
Litecoin revives the bullish momentum ahead of the weekend, correcting 1.33% higher on the day. A rising triangle pattern in the 4-hour range hints an impending breakdown unless LTC rises above $50.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD recovery stopped short of critical resistance
Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.05 billion, has gained about 5% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0407, close to the intraday high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.