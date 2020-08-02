- Bitcoin plunges back to last week’s levels above $11,000 after rising to new 2020 highs.
- BTC/USD is facing acute resistance at $10,400 despite having confirmed support at $11,200.
Bitcoin weekend action has been tremendous this weekend. In addition to staying above $11,000, the largest cryptocurrency has for the first time this year traded above $12,000. A new yearly high was reached at $12,158 (on Bitfinex) before a reversal took effect.
Following the reversal, BTC/USD is trading at $11,286 amid growing bearish momentum. The RSI’s downward action puts emphasis on the downtrend. A slide under the 70 (overbought) is likely to increase the retreat with Bitcoin resting support at $11,200.
With the support conformed at $11,200, BTC/USD is still dealing with the key seller zone at $11,400. This very key level to watch as it would give the bulls a push to the next resistance at $11,650. Glancing further up, $11,800 is another resistance that has been in the picture since March 2018. In addition, the psychological level of $12,000 – $12,100 which happens to be the new 2020 high will remain in the sight glass.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD sets a new 2020-high at $11,450
Bitcoin has been trading inside a daily uptrend for the past week but has not consolidated just yet. This is not necessarily bad as the breakout above $10,000 was extremely important. The next resistance level is all the way up at $12,000, a psychological level followed by $12,300, a two-year high.
ETH/USD on its way to $400 facing only one major resistance level at $366
Ethereum continues leading the way gaining another 3% and increasing its market dominance by 0.5% in the last two days. Ethereum’s dominance was around 9.7% in June 2020 and peaked at 12% on July 27, a significant raise.
XRP/USD whales are significantly increasing after cracking $0.25
XRP is currently trading at $0.251 in a daily uptrend and will most likely form a bull flag in the short-term. According to statistics from Santiment, the number of XRP whales has increased over the past month. On July 7, around 814 whales held at least 1 million XRP coins up to 10 million.
Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go
Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.