Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD snaps three-day downtrend as traders flirt with $36,000

  • BTC/USD picks up bids from $35,576, manages to stay above 21-day SMA.
  • Bearish MACD, one-week-old faling trend line challenge buyers.
  • Monthly low, key Fibonacci retracement levels add to downside filters.

BTC/USD bounces off intraday low of $35,576 to tease the $36,000 threshold, currently around $35,860, during early Monday. The crypto major dropped to the lowest since January 13 the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing below 21-day SMA.

As a result, the following corrective pullback probes BTC/USD sellers for the first time in four days even as bearish MACD and short-term resistance line test the quote’s upside momentum.

That said, $37,980 and the $38,000 round-figure can offer immediate resistance to BTC/USD ahead of highlighting a downward sloping trend line from January 10, 2021, at $38,665 now.

In a case where the BTC/USD bulls manage to cross the $38,665 level, the $40,000 psychological magnet and the recently marked record top near $42,000 should return to the charts.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around $34,590, can direct short-term sellers toward the monthly low of $30,209 and then to the $30,000 threshold.

However, any further downside below $30,000 will make BTC/USD vulnerable enough to revisit the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December-January upside, respectively around $29,700 and $26.830.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 35835.32
Today Daily Change 13.20
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 35822.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 34805.01
Daily SMA50 26606.71
Daily SMA100 20649.55
Daily SMA200 15651.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36854.53
Previous Daily Low 33853.12
Previous Weekly High 41444.8
Previous Weekly Low 30209.97
Previous Monthly High 29307.4
Previous Monthly Low 17578.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34999.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35707.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 34165.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 32508.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 31163.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 37166.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 38511.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 40168.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

