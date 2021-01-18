Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD snaps three-day downtrend as traders flirt with $36,000

- BTC/USD picks up bids from $35,576, manages to stay above 21-day SMA.
- Bearish MACD, one-week-old faling trend line challenge buyers.
- Monthly low, key Fibonacci retracement levels add to downside filters.
BTC/USD bounces off intraday low of $35,576 to tease the $36,000 threshold, currently around $35,860, during early Monday. The crypto major dropped to the lowest since January 13 the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing below 21-day SMA.
As a result, the following corrective pullback probes BTC/USD sellers for the first time in four days even as bearish MACD and short-term resistance line test the quote’s upside momentum.
That said, $37,980 and the $38,000 round-figure can offer immediate resistance to BTC/USD ahead of highlighting a downward sloping trend line from January 10, 2021, at $38,665 now.
In a case where the BTC/USD bulls manage to cross the $38,665 level, the $40,000 psychological magnet and the recently marked record top near $42,000 should return to the charts.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around $34,590, can direct short-term sellers toward the monthly low of $30,209 and then to the $30,000 threshold.
However, any further downside below $30,000 will make BTC/USD vulnerable enough to revisit the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December-January upside, respectively around $29,700 and $26.830.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|35835.32
|Today Daily Change
|13.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|35822.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34805.01
|Daily SMA50
|26606.71
|Daily SMA100
|20649.55
|Daily SMA200
|15651.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|36854.53
|Previous Daily Low
|33853.12
|Previous Weekly High
|41444.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|30209.97
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|34999.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35707.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|34165.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|32508.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31163.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37166.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38511.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40168.14
