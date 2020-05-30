BTC/USD stays in a consolidation phase below $10,000.

Bitcoin continues to trade above 20-day SMA for third straight day.

The BTC/USD pair rose decisively on Wednesday and Thursday and gained more than 8% during that period. After staging a technical recovery and closing the day 1.6% lower, the pair edged higher on Saturday and was last seen up 1.35% on the day at 9,552.

Technical outlook

Last week, BTC/USD broke below the 20-day SMA and struggled to rise above that line. However, the pair now trades above this SMA for the third straight day, pointing out to a near-term bullish outlook. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is inching higher toward 60 to confirm that view.

The initial resistance for Bitcoin aligns at $9,800. Above that level, $10,000-$10,050 area (psychological level/May 7 high) could be seen as the next critical hurdle. On the downside, supports are located at $,9250 (20-day SMA), $9,000 (psychological level) and $8,650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March 13 - May 17 uptrend).

BTC/USD daily chart