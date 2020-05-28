  • Bitcoin has pushed 2.64% higher on Thursday as sentiment remains high.
  • The chart shows a bullish break of the descending wedge chart pattern.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

BTC/USD looks set to test the 10K level once again after the price pushed through 9K yesterday. The price continues to trade above both the 55 and 200 moving averages, which is a bullish signal. The market is in a technical uptrend making higher highs and higher lows although the previous wave high of 9957.25 would need to be taken out for the trend to continue. 

The indicators are also positive as the Relative Strength Index indicator moved above the 50 mid-line and still has room to move to the overbought level. The MACD signal lines are still above the zero level on the daily chart but on the 4-hour chart below things are looking better. Both the signal lines and histogram are showing positive signals on the 4-hour.

The main feature on the chart is the chart formation marked in black. There had been some lower high lower low waves and now the trend has been broken with this latest move higher. This seems to be a firm indication that the 10K level is a target for the bulls.

Bitcoin breaks descending wedge

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9453.93
Today Daily Change 243.58
Today Daily Change %  2.64
Today daily open  9210.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9252.57
Daily SMA50 8342.71
Daily SMA100 7911.42
Daily SMA200 8049.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9228.36
Previous Daily Low 8812.75
Previous Weekly High 9957.53
Previous Weekly Low 8800.12
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9069.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8971.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 8939.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 8668.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 8523.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 9354.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 9499.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 9770.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD settles above $9,300, bulls target at $9,600

BTC/USD settles above $9,300, bulls target at $9,600

The cryptocurrency investment company Grayscale ramped up its Bitcoin purchases, according to the data, provided by the Independent researcher Kevin Rooke.

More Bitcoin News

New sellers await XRP/USD on approach to $0.2000

New sellers await XRP/USD on approach to $0.2000

XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.1949 to trade at $0.1960 At the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a tight range for a couple of weeks with the upside limited by psychological $0.2000.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD volatility is about to explode

ETH/USD volatility is about to explode

Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the week. On Thursday, May 28, the second-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $206.50, down 1% since the start of the day. 

More Ethereum News

ADA/USD is on fire, gains over 1% in a matter of minutes

ADA/USD is on fire, gains over 1% in a matter of minutes

Cardano (ADA) is changing hands at $0.0590 amid strong bullish sentiments. The coin has gained over 1% in a matter of minutes and the upside trend is gaining traction.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen

Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location