- Bitcoin has pushed 2.64% higher on Thursday as sentiment remains high.
- The chart shows a bullish break of the descending wedge chart pattern.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
BTC/USD looks set to test the 10K level once again after the price pushed through 9K yesterday. The price continues to trade above both the 55 and 200 moving averages, which is a bullish signal. The market is in a technical uptrend making higher highs and higher lows although the previous wave high of 9957.25 would need to be taken out for the trend to continue.
The indicators are also positive as the Relative Strength Index indicator moved above the 50 mid-line and still has room to move to the overbought level. The MACD signal lines are still above the zero level on the daily chart but on the 4-hour chart below things are looking better. Both the signal lines and histogram are showing positive signals on the 4-hour.
The main feature on the chart is the chart formation marked in black. There had been some lower high lower low waves and now the trend has been broken with this latest move higher. This seems to be a firm indication that the 10K level is a target for the bulls.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9453.93
|Today Daily Change
|243.58
|Today Daily Change %
|2.64
|Today daily open
|9210.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9252.57
|Daily SMA50
|8342.71
|Daily SMA100
|7911.42
|Daily SMA200
|8049.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9228.36
|Previous Daily Low
|8812.75
|Previous Weekly High
|9957.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|8800.12
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9069.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8971.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8939.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8668.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8523.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9354.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9499.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9770.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
