- Bitcoin may resume the upside if the stock market continues growth.
- BTC/USD recovery is still capped by $7,150-$7,200.
Bitcoin correlation to stock markets is one of the hottest topics discussed in the cryptocurrency markets. While BTC movements have no clear correlation with the global stock markets, the improved sentiments help the first digital asset to push through another critical resistance level. The US stock market seems to be on a recovery path after a major collapse triggered by the economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic. Stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia that are also known as FANGMAN started the week just 7% below their historic highs, despite dismal macroeconomic statistics and soaring unemployment in the USA.
What crisis? Total market cap of FANGMAN (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia) at $5.53tn, only 7% below ATH of $5.95tn, Holger Zschaepitz, the author of the German media outlet WELT, wrote on Twitter.
However, many economists believe that this growth is not healthy which means that the poor get poorer, while the wealthy get more wealth. This situation may eventually lead to social unrest, especially if the economy dives deeper into recession, and let Bitcoin shine to its advantage. At least, that's what cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping for.
BTC/USD: technical picture
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,170, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. The first digital asset managed to settle above psychological $7,000; however, the further upside is limited by the next strong resistance $7,150-$7,200. This barrier is created by 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February high and it stopped BTC recovery on the weekend. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $7,500.
On the downside, the support is created psychological $7,000, followed by the daily SMA50 (currently at $6,880). This line limited the recovery since the beginning of April, now it serves as strong technical support. If bulls fail to maintain the price above this barrier, the sell-off may be extended to support area $6,500-$6,400, which includes the lowest levels of the previous two days and 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-said movement.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.