Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD if the double bottom neckline is broken $10,000 can be seen again

- Bitcoin is trading up some 0.70% at the time of writing, as the price stabilizes following a slip south in the prior session.
- BTC/USD price action via the daily is playing out to a double bottom formation.
The Bitcoin price on Tuesday is trading in the green by some 0.70%, as the bulls look to regather upside momentum.
Price action via the daily chart view has formed a double bottom, with the support down at $6500. The neckline of the pattern is eyed at $7750, of which the price has not traded above since 21 November.
Should the bulls force a neckline breach, the move could very well be explosive. A fast return back into $10,000 may be seen, given the little in the way of further barriers until this psychological price mark.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
