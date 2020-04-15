- Bitcoin price is pivotal at $6,900 amid the fight by the bears to retake control and push past $7,000.
- A bearish cloud continues to hang over Bitcoin; if the pennant pattern support is broken, BTC/USD could drop to $5,000.
Bitcoin price is seating slightly above $6,900 amid a building bullish bias. The past couple of days have been particularly challenging for Bitcoin buyers as they struggled to sustain the price above $6,800 and $6,900. Moreover, gains towards $7,000 have been unattainable owing to the increasing selling activities.
As Bitcoin continues to seek balance above $6,900, miners and investors are making preparations for the rapidly approaching block reward halving. Google Trends has seen a shift in the increase in searches related to Bitcoin halving. However, the Fear & Greed Index by Alternative.me shows that generally, most people are not convinced that Bitcoin is bullish. A pre-halving rally is possible but it is not guaranteed. At the same time due to the fight against the Coronavirus, it not clear that a post-halving rally will occur.
Bitcoin bearish pennant pattern
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is exchanging hands at $6,910. The immediate downside is supported by the 100 SMA as well as the pennant pattern’s support. It is very essential that this pattern’s support remains intact. Otherwise, a breakdown below it could increase the bears’ confidence and lead to freefall towards $6,000 and even $5,000 by the end of April.
Meanwhile, short term analysis shows that Bitcoin could embrace a consolidation move before a breakout above $7,000 or worse a breakdown depending on the above analysis.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD settles above daily SMA50, still vulnerable to losses in the short run
Bitcoin correlation to stock markets is one of the most popular topics in the cryptocurrency community. This parameter is often viewed as an answer to the question of whether BTC is a risky asset or a safe-haven where traders can park their wealth while the market is volatile and unpredictable.
XRP/USD bulls look to break above the triangle formation
XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to ...
Looking into the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily charts as bearish correction begins
ETH/USD faced a bearish start to the day following an overtly bullish Thursday. The price has gone down slightly from $172.58 to $171.69 and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 200 curve.
BTC gets ready to string the bear's trap
BTC/USD is hovering around $7,050, down from the intraday high of $7,152. Despite the retreat, the coin has gained 4.5% on a day-to-day basis and retained short-term bullish bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.