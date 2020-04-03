Bitcoin price rallied above $7,000 for the first time since the devastating fall on March 12; the move confirmed $8,000 is a possibility.

BTC/USD upside action cut short at $7,300 but the MACD and the RSI show the technical picture is still healthy.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin price rejection from levels around $7,300 failed to find support at $7,000 and $6,800 respectively. The price is doddering at $6,773 amid a building bearish momentum. However, the RSI and the MACD have remained positive. For instance, the RSI is sitting above the average; its leveling motion hints to possible sideways trading ahead of the weekend session. Consequently, the MACD is moving north towards the positive territory. A bullish divergence from the MACD suggests the bulls have an upper hand.

According to the confluence detector, if the short term support at $6,750 fails to hold, additional support is expected at $6,538 highlighted by the pivot point one-day support one and the Bollinger band 4-hour middle curve. Another key support lies at $6,185 while a drop under $6,000 could seek refuge at $5,973.

Bitcoin intraday key levels

Spot rate: %6,778

Relative change: -25

Percentage change: -0.34%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Low