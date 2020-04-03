- Bitcoin price rallied above $7,000 for the first time since the devastating fall on March 12; the move confirmed $8,000 is a possibility.
- BTC/USD upside action cut short at $7,300 but the MACD and the RSI show the technical picture is still healthy.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price rejection from levels around $7,300 failed to find support at $7,000 and $6,800 respectively. The price is doddering at $6,773 amid a building bearish momentum. However, the RSI and the MACD have remained positive. For instance, the RSI is sitting above the average; its leveling motion hints to possible sideways trading ahead of the weekend session. Consequently, the MACD is moving north towards the positive territory. A bullish divergence from the MACD suggests the bulls have an upper hand.
According to the confluence detector, if the short term support at $6,750 fails to hold, additional support is expected at $6,538 highlighted by the pivot point one-day support one and the Bollinger band 4-hour middle curve. Another key support lies at $6,185 while a drop under $6,000 could seek refuge at $5,973.
Bitcoin intraday key levels
Spot rate: %6,778
Relative change: -25
Percentage change: -0.34%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Low
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6780.58
|Today Daily Change
|-22.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|6803.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6110.48
|Daily SMA50
|7783.96
|Daily SMA100
|8161.98
|Daily SMA200
|8212.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7254.75
|Previous Daily Low
|6582.84
|Previous Weekly High
|6983.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|5683.95
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6998.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6839.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6505.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6208.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5834.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7177.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7552.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7849.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.