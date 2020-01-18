Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD failure to break $9,000 resistance could open the Pandora box

Bitcoin Friday’s recovery stalls at $9,000, allowing for correction.

Bitcoin buyers must defend the short term support at $8,800 in order to avoid further dips to $8,500.

Following an event-filled week, Bitcoin alongside other digital assets is in a correction. On Friday, Bitcoin resurfaced above $8,900, further cementing the bulls’ position on the market. They pulled the price higher, where Bitcoin came into contact with the $9,000 psychological level. However, the momentum lost steam allowing the bears to make an entrance pushing Bitcoin below the short term support at $8,900.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading $8,836 in the wake of a subtle -0.67% correction on the day. The ongoing downward momentum is likely to test the immediate support at $8,800. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the bears are taking over. If the RSI continues to dive, Bitcoin could retest the recent support at $8,500.

The long term picture hints hard times ahead for Bitcoin, especially with the formation of a rising wedge pattern. If the pattern’s support fails to hold, energized reversal could push Bitcoin back into the $7,000 range. For now, the best the buyers can do is to sustain the price above $8,800 and ensure they don’t lose focus of the resistance at $9,000.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart