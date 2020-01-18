Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD failure to break $9,000 resistance could open the Pandora box

- Bitcoin Friday’s recovery stalls at $9,000, allowing for correction.
- Bitcoin buyers must defend the short term support at $8,800 in order to avoid further dips to $8,500.
Following an event-filled week, Bitcoin alongside other digital assets is in a correction. On Friday, Bitcoin resurfaced above $8,900, further cementing the bulls’ position on the market. They pulled the price higher, where Bitcoin came into contact with the $9,000 psychological level. However, the momentum lost steam allowing the bears to make an entrance pushing Bitcoin below the short term support at $8,900.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading $8,836 in the wake of a subtle -0.67% correction on the day. The ongoing downward momentum is likely to test the immediate support at $8,800. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the bears are taking over. If the RSI continues to dive, Bitcoin could retest the recent support at $8,500.
The long term picture hints hard times ahead for Bitcoin, especially with the formation of a rising wedge pattern. If the pattern’s support fails to hold, energized reversal could push Bitcoin back into the $7,000 range. For now, the best the buyers can do is to sustain the price above $8,800 and ensure they don’t lose focus of the resistance at $9,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may surpass $9,000 as early as this weekend
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $9,000. The first digital coin settled at $8,960 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this barrier. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is up 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin closes in on $9,000, IOTA and Ethereum Classic bulls unstoppable
Sounds of happiness and cheer fill the cryptocurrency space on Friday following an impressive turnaround from the drab start during the Asian session, to incredible upward movement in the European session.
DASH has low chance to be classified as a security
DASH, now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.15 billion, topped at $144.75 on January 15 and retreated to $124.00 by the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls in tactical retreat after a failure at $170.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18 billion, has been gaining ground after a short-lived retreat on Thursday. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis and 2.8% since the beginning of Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...