Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD drops below $8,000 and nears $7,500

The bears took BTC/USD down to $7,450 when the bulls took charge of the market.

Technical analysis shows that the overall sentiment of the market is bearish.

BTC/USD sellers were in full control this Tuesday as the price dropped from $8,110 to $7,665. Bears were on full control as soon as the markets opened this Tuesday, as they took the price down from $8,110 to $7,950. After that, the price trended horizontally for a while before the market crumbled under selling pressure again as BTC/USD went down from $7,910 to $7,600, losing 4% of its value within one hour. The market then found support on the $7,600 line for three sessions, before the sellers retook charge and took the price down further to $7,450. This seemingly woke the bulls up as they took hold of the market and brought it back up to $7,665 over the next two sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart