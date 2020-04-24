Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

- Bitcoin's recovery may be limited in the short run.
- The long-term Bitcoin's trend point upwards.
Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors. Thus, a strong resistance created by a thick layer of selling orders may prevent BTC from sustainable recovery in the short run. Also, a high level of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming halving may deter players from active trades.
However, According to Marcus Swanepoel, CEO Luno, BTC and major altcoins may receive support due to snowballing quantitative easing initiatives as investors will look for ways to diversify their portfolios.
This week bitcoin has taken some important steps forward with the price now at US$7,490, but as soon as it passes US$7,500 the bears start selling. The question for investors is where does BTC go from here, and the answer may depend on how much liquidity from the many quantitative easing (QE) initiatives moves into cryptocurrencies. With the performance of equities, bonds and some commodities we see no reason why investors wouldn’t start diversifying their investments and start to show much stronger support for Bitcoin and the other main cryptocurrencies.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
A strong move above $7,000 took BTC/USD above weekly SMA100 and 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high, which is a positive development from the long-term point of view. The first digital coin has created six green candles in a row on a weekly chart and regained 100% of its value from the lowest level of the year hit on March 12.
While the long-term picture looks inspiring, BTC may enter a consolidation phase in a range limited by $7,000 on the downside and $8,000 on the upside. the upper boundary of the range is reinforced by 61.7% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and closely followed by 23.6% Fibo retracements for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low.
BTC/USD weekly chart
On the downside, the sell-off below $7,000 will bring $6,700 into focus. This support is created by daily SMA50 that has served as a backstop since April 17. If it is broken, the bearish momentum will gain traction and push the price towards the next barrier $6,500 created by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. This area limited the decline during the previous week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.
Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.
Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins
Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye
NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.
ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.