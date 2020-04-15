- BTC traders have been moving money from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
- BTC/USD is locked in a tight range with no clear sign of an upcoming breakthrough.
Traders take their coins away from exchanges
According to the statistics provided by TokenAnalyst, the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) on Bitfinex accounts decreased by one-third or 66,000 coins in a month. This decrease reflects Bitcoin's crash in the middle of March that briefly took the price of the first digital asset under $4,000.
Notably, Bitfinex is not the only exchange that saw BTC outflow in recent weeks as traders have been taking their digital assets from the exchange. However, the majority of platforms got away with minor losses, while Poloniex managed to increase its BTC holdings.
This trend may signal that BTC users expect a price increase ahead of halving and take their assets away from the exchanges for safe long-term storage.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
The fifth daily Doji in a row is a clear sign that the breakthrough is just around the corner. BTC/USD has been trading in s tight range limited by $7,000 on the upside and $6,700 on the downside since April 11, while several attempts to break in either direction yielded to result. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,850, mostly unchanged since this time on Tuesday.
BTC bulls will have to take the price above the strong resistance area $7,00-$7,150, to improve the technical picture and bring the recovery back on track. This area is packed with strong technical levels, including April 12 high, daily SMA50, 50% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. Once it is out of the way, $7,500 will come into focus. This barrier stopped the recovery at the beginning of April.
On the downside, the strong support is created by $6,600-$6,500 area, which includes April 13 low. It is also reinforced by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-said move. If it is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards $6,000. The critical support comes at $5,650, which is a confluence of weekly SMA200 and 23.6% Fibo retracement.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
