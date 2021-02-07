Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC is breaking out, record highs back in sight

- BTC/USD teasing falling wedge breakout on the hourly sticks.
- 50-HMA could challenge the bulls’ commitment.
- RSI edges higher above the midline, backing the upside break.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is making another attempt towards the $40,000 mark in early Asian trades, having failed to find acceptance above that level last week.
From a short-term technical perspective, the no.1 coin is on the verge of confirming a falling wedge breakout should the price deliver an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at $38,713.
BTC/USD: Upside appears more compelling
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
The level is the powerful confluence zone, where the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) coincides. On validation of the upside break, the bulls could meet immediate resistance at the 50-HMA of $39,223.
Acceptance above the latter could expose the $40K mark, beyond which the buyers would target Saturday’s high of $40,997 en-route the all-time-highs of $41,987.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding firmer, currently at 53.29, above the midline. This makes a stronger case for the additional upside.
Alternatively, the abovementioned key confluence area around $38,720 could be tested on any pullbacks.
Further south, the horizontal 100-HMA at $38,376 could be put to test. A sharp sell-off could be in the offing below the latter, opening floors for a test of the falling trendline support at $36,991.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|39042.34
|Today Daily Change
|-225.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|39268.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34399.52
|Daily SMA50
|32587.89
|Daily SMA100
|25080.44
|Daily SMA200
|18169.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40997.66
|Previous Daily Low
|38247.18
|Previous Weekly High
|38758.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|32206.92
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39946.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39297.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38011.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36753.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35260.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40761.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42254.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43511.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
