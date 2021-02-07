Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC is breaking out, record highs back in sight

BTC/USD teasing falling wedge breakout on the hourly sticks.

50-HMA could challenge the bulls’ commitment.

RSI edges higher above the midline, backing the upside break.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is making another attempt towards the $40,000 mark in early Asian trades, having failed to find acceptance above that level last week.

From a short-term technical perspective, the no.1 coin is on the verge of confirming a falling wedge breakout should the price deliver an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at $38,713.

BTC/USD: Upside appears more compelling

BTC/USD: Hourly chart

The level is the powerful confluence zone, where the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) coincides. On validation of the upside break, the bulls could meet immediate resistance at the 50-HMA of $39,223.

Acceptance above the latter could expose the $40K mark, beyond which the buyers would target Saturday’s high of $40,997 en-route the all-time-highs of $41,987.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding firmer, currently at 53.29, above the midline. This makes a stronger case for the additional upside.

Alternatively, the abovementioned key confluence area around $38,720 could be tested on any pullbacks.

Further south, the horizontal 100-HMA at $38,376 could be put to test. A sharp sell-off could be in the offing below the latter, opening floors for a test of the falling trendline support at $36,991.

BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch