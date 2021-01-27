- BTC/USD extends the previous day’s pullback from 200-bar SMA.
- Sluggish MACD, normal RSI favor further consolidation of gains.
- Resistance lines stretched from January 14 and 08 add to the upside filters.
BTC/USD drops to $32,250, down 1.0% intraday, amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the crypto major respects Tuesday’s U-turn from 200-bar SMA amid struggling MACD signals and normal RSI conditions. As a result, the quote’s further weakness can’t be ruled out.
During the fall, the weekly low near $30,800 can act as an intermediate halt before highlighting an ascending trend line from December 30, close to the $29,000 round-figure.
It should, however, be noted that Friday’s bottom near $28,770 and the monthly low of $27,777 acts as extra filters to the south for the BTC/USD bears.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 200-bar SMA, at $33,050 now, will direct the BTC/USD buyers towards a two-week-old resistance line, at $34,420, ahead of challenging the monthly falling trend line resistance, currently around $36,450.
If at all, the BTC/USD bulls manage to cross the $36,450 hurdle, the record top of $41,987 will only be a buffer during the rally towards the $50,000 threshold.
Overall, BTC/USD remains in an uptrend but key short-term resistances offer breathing spaces to the bulls.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|32188.63
|Today Daily Change
|-331.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.02%
|Today daily open
|32519.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35713.91
|Daily SMA50
|29193.28
|Daily SMA100
|22632.46
|Daily SMA200
|16741.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32944.55
|Previous Daily Low
|30838.34
|Previous Weekly High
|37860.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|28768.76
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32139.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31642.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31257.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29994.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29151.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|33363.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|34207.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|35469.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite ETH hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on Jan 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
Chainlink price aims for $26 as it hits a new all-time high in trading dominance
Chainlink has been one of the best performing coins in 2020 and is trying to do the same in 2021. The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $10 billion positioning itself rank seven. LINK bulls are ready to push the digital asset above ...
Vechain price can dive to $0.02 as bears take control of the short-term trend
Vechain has been trading inside a rising wedge since January 7. The digital asset saw a 100% price increase since the beginning of 2021 peaking at $0.035. However, bears have taken control of the short-term trend and aim to drive Vechain price towards $0.02.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the edge of a massive fall below $0.20
Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.