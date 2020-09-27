Bitcoin Price Analysis: Acceptance above $10,820 critical for BTC bulls

BTC re-attempts $10,800 following Saturday’s rebound.

A falling wedge breakout charted on the four-hour chart.

Acceptance above 200-SMA is critical to extending the bullish break.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is looking to build onto the previous bounce this Sunday, as the bulls challenge the $10,800 level once again. The most dominantly traded crypto found support just above 10,650 and recaptured the $10,700 mark at the closing on Saturday, keeping the buyers hopeful. At the press time, Bitcoin trades with modest gains around $10,795, down nearly 2% on a weekly basis. The market capitalization of the No.1 crypto coin increased to $199.65 billion.

Technical Outlook

BTC/USD: Four-hour chart

Having charted a falling wedge breakout on the four-hour (4H) sticks on Saturday, the BTC bulls entered a phase of upside consolidation, now extending into Sunday’s trading so far.

The price remains trapped between key Simple Moving Averages (SMA), with the upside attempts capped by the upward-sloping 200-SMA at $10,820 while a dense cluster of support levels continues to guard the downside.

That support zone is the confluence of the 50 and 100-SMAs between $10,670/50 levels. A break below which the next cushion at $10,625 (bullish 21-SMA and pattern resistance now support) could be put to test.

A sharp sell-off towards the 10,500 level could be in the offing should the $10,625 support give way.

Alternatively, a sustained break above the 200-SMA barrier could open doors towards a test of the 11K threshold. Further north, the September 19 high of $11,180 will be on the buyers’ radars.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south while ranging within the bullish region, suggesting that the bulls are likely to face a hard time holding onto the upside.

BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch