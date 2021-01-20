-
BTC/USD is expected to stay in a corrective mode for a little longer - either deep towards the Fibonacci retracement levels or shallow via an ABCDE contracting triangle.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is showing two lower highs and higher lows. This indicates a bearish correction within the strong uptrend.
A contracting triangle chart pattern seems to have the best papers at the moment. Let’s review the path of least resistance.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The BTC/USD is expected to stay in a corrective mode for a little longer. But once the correction is completed - either deep towards the Fibonacci retracement levels or shallow via an ABCDE contracting triangle - then the uptrend should resume and aim at the $50,000 target.
The BTC/USD is now building an ABC correction (pink) - ABC flat (sideways) or ABC zigzag (deep correction). This can expand into an ABCDE triangle chart pattern as well:
A triangle chart pattern is more likely if price action bounces (blue arrows) at the 144 ema and previous wave A bottom.
A break of the bottom could indicate an ABC zigzag instead (wave C’ pink).
A wave 4 (purple) correction is expected as long as price action does not break below the 78.6% Fib (yellow circle).
A bullish trend continuation is expected either after breaking the resistance (green arrows) and showing a bull flag (grey arrows) or after the ABCDE is completed.
On the 1 hour chart, we can see how the correction is unfolding.
An ABC correction (grey) completed wave B (pink) at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Now another ABC (grey) is taking place within wave C (pink).
The main criteria will be the breakout above the resistance (orange) or below the support (green) trend lines.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
