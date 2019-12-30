Bitcoin post-Christmas rally weaker than its altcoins

Bitcoin (-0.16%) continued moving up during the weekend, but with doubts among buyers, whereas Bitcoin SV, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash move over 3.5% in the last 24H. Also strong move Binance Coin (+5-15%), Ethereum (+4.7%), and Ripple (+2.47%). In the Ethereum token section, the best top capitalized performer is Maker (MRK +5.48%). Also worth mentioning UTT (+12%) and Quant (QNT) (+20%).

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto sector Heat Map

The Market Capitalization moved up 1.4% in the last 24 hours and now is $197.1 billion. The traded volume also grew to $17.2 billion (+26.6%). The weakness of the Bitcoin Rally made it lose a bit of dominance, which now is $68.08%.

Fig 2 - 72H Crypto Sector Market Cap with Traded Volume

Hot News

The Chinese Stock Exchange Regulatory Commission has received on Dec 24 an application for the listing of an ETF (Exchange-traded fund) that will trace securities related to Blockchain technologies.

Apple seems not to like DApps, and it is forcing the Coinbase DApp browser out of its Appstore. Nobody still knows why DApps are forced out of the Apple ecosystem, although some guess the reason is that most of them are providing alternative financial services through DeFi.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin has made another upward leg after the reversal candle made on Dec 17. The price is now over the $8,400 level, and its closest resistance level moves to $7.525. In the 4H chart, we see the price moving following the +1SD line and the MACD in a bullish phase, confirming the upward bias of BTC.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 7,300 7,425 7,525 7,200 7,680 7,125 7,800

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H chart

Ripple has created an upward leg since its Dec 27 reversal figure. The price moves above the +1SD line, and the MACD is in a bullish phase. Since it seems the price is moving in a horizontal channel, The $0.2 is a potential reversal level. Therefore, some selling pressure could happen after a pierce through this level. If that level is successfully broken, the next target for the buyers is $0.214.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.1930 0.1960 0.2000 0.1900 0.2040 0.1860 0.2080

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum has moved rather bullishly during the weekend. Its price went from $127 to the current $135.3, a 6.3% increase. The price is currently moving above its +1SD line, and the MACD is bullish. We see its price a bit overextended, so we think it will pause a bit before resuming its probable way up.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 130.00 132.00 135.00 127.00 138.00 123.00 140.00

Litecoin

Chart 4 - Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin gained four dollars in valuation since last Dec 27 engulfing candle. The price moved from its $40 support to close to $44, following its +1SD line, and making a new higher high, while breaking the descending trendline. We still think the price has room to move up to $45 and beyond.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 42.50 43.20 44.00 41,.6 45.00 40.80 46.30

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!