Following Tuesday, August 11th, downward price action that saw Bitcoin hit an intraday low of $11,127, it appeared that the selling pressure was going to spill over the next day. Indeed, the flagship cryptocurrency opened Wednesday, August 12th, at $11,392.64 and immediately began trending down. For the next six hours after the daily open, BTC took a 22% nosedive to reach $11,140.
When considering the swing low of the previous day, it seemed like Bitcoin was forming a double bottom pattern, based on its hourly chart. Traders who saw this technical reversal formation seem to have rushed to long the BTC/USD trading pair. The spike in demand around this support level was significant enough to push prices back up, confirming the “W” pattern.
As a result, the pioneer cryptocurrency shot up by 4.4% to hit an intraday high of $11,630 by 15:00. Such resistance level was met with a considerable number of sell orders from those who were trying to realize profits from the upswing. The mounting downward pressure caused prices to pull back before the uptrend resumed.
By 17:00 UTC, Bitcoin had retraced 1.35% and was hovering around the $11,470 support level. Given the strength of this price hurdle, BTC turned around and recovered some of the losses incurred. Prices were able to close the day at $11,568.37, with the bellwether cryptocurrency providing investors a daily return of 1.54%.
Ethereum Rebounds Sharply From Crucial Support Level
Like Bitcoin, the smart contracts giant also kicked off Wednesday’s session on a negative posture. Ethereum opened August 12th at a high of $379.34, and quickly prices started to drop. By 6:00 UTC, Ether had reached a low of $366.05, representing a 3.50% downswing from the daily open.
Regardless, the bulls seemed to have stepped in around this price level as ETH bounced back sharply. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap entered one of the most significant uptrends seen since the beginning of the week. Its price surged by 6.47% to an intraday high of $389.75.
By 20:00 UTC, it was clear that some investors were going to take profits after such an impressive rally eventually. As sell orders began to pile up in substantial amounts, Ethereum took a 1.78% nosedive a few hours before the end of the day. ETH then hit a low of $383.81 while sidelined investors were trying to get back into the market.
The spike in demand seen around this price level pushed prices back. Ethereum entered a new uptrend just two hours before the daily close that saw it rise by 1.23%. ETH was able to close the day at $387.51, providing investors a daily return of 2.15%.
Key Technical Index Flashes Sell Signals
Despite the upward price action seen on Wednesday, August 12th, things are not looking good from a macro-perspective. On Bitcoin and Ethereum's 3-day chart, for instance, the Tom Demark (TD) Sequential indicator presented a sell signal in the form of a green line candlestick. Following the bull rally that began in early July, combined with the recent rejection from the overhead resistance, it is very likely that the bearish formation will be validated.
If so, BTC and ETH may be poised to retrace for one to four three-day candlesticks before their respective uptrends resume. On their way down, the flagship cryptocurrency could find support around the $10,000 support level while the smart contracts giant would likely pull back towards $300. Sidelined investors might take advantage of an eventual correction to get back into the market.
It is worth mentioning that there is one way in which such a pessimistic scenario can be taken out of the question. If the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap can turn their overhead resistance into support, the bearish outlook will likely be jeopardized. Bitcoin would have to move above $12,000 to aim for $14,000, while Ethereum would have to slice through the $400 hurdle in order to rise towards $500 or higher.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bitcoin hits barriers as selected altcoins rally
Bitcoin price has not been able to rise above short term barriers at $11,600. However, recovery from the levels slightly above $11,100 was steady. The largest cryptocurrency is holding above $11,500 and trading at $11,530 at the time of writing.
Ripple Technical Analysis: Bullish recovery starts after two bearish days
XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two bearish days, taking the price up from $0.2822 to $0.2850. The buyers aim for the $0.29 resistance level as the price keeps trending in a downward ...
ETH/USD dives to refresh $380 support
Ethereum has been rejected once again from the resistance range between $390 and $400. Bulls had recovered most of the lost ground after ETH dived to $370 earlier in the week.
IOT/USD aims for $0.40 as Chrysalis update gears up to go live next week
IOTA is all set to launch the first phase of its Chrysalis project, the beginning of a series of upgrades leading up to IOTA 1.5. The new upgrade includes several improvements to the network.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.