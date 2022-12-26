- Bitcoin mining company BIT Mining’s subsidiary BTC.com is the seventh largest mining pool in the world.
- In the attack, BIT Mining lost about $2.3 million in asset value.
- Bitcoin price has resorted to consolidation over the last few trading sessions, changing hands at $16,830.
Bitcoin mining had been one of the most profitable businesses up until the recent crashes in the crypto market since Q2. Among them is BTC.com, which stands as the seventh largest mining pool, which recently faced severe losses along with its parent company during a cyberattack on December 3.
Bitcoin mining pool compromised
Bitcoin miner BIT Mining Ltd. noted significant losses earlier this month when the company’s subsidiary BTC.com faced a cyberattack.
As reported by the company, the December 3 attack resulted in losses worth $3 million, where BIT Mining lost close to $2.3 million in asset value. The mining pool BTC.com’s clients, on the other hand, lost close to $700,000 due to the theft of certain digital assets.
BIT Mining announced that the incident had been reported to law enforcement in Shenzen, China and an investigation was underway. The company also announced that it would be devoting all its efforts to recovering the stolen digital assets.
At the same time, BIT Mining deployed better security measures stating,
“In the wake of discovering this cyberattack, the company has implemented technology to better block and intercept hackers. BTC.com is currently operating its business as usual, and apart from its digital asset services, its client fund services are unaffected.”
BTC.com which is the seventh largest Bitcoin mining pool in the world, holds about 2.5% domination on a daily basis. Although in its entire lifetime it has contributed to 5.1% of all blocks produced making it the fourth biggest pool in the world.
Bitcoin price needs resuscitation
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for the last couple of days, invoking the need for bullish pressure from investors. As the year comes to a close, the king coin could mark a rise to $18,000, provided it can note some buying over the next couple of trading sessions.
Trading at $16,836 at the time of writing, Bitcoin price has been teetering right above its immediate support level at $16,775. If buyers take charge of the crypto market, BTC would note a rise toward $17,577, provided it can flip $17,095 into a support floor.
From there, a rise above $17,577 would set the king coin up for a rise toward $18,162, marking an 8% rally.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
However, if the buyers fail and prices decline, the king coin could lose the support of $16,775, tagging $16,375.
Further bearishness would push Bitcoin price to $16,110, a daily candlestick close below which would invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a drop to monthly lows of $15,655.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bank of England deems crypto “too dangerous”, calls for regulations as market cap touches $770 billion
The crypto market is not making much headway when it comes to recovery since the FTX collapse. Consequently, the fear of volatility has intensified among authorities.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried receives bail approval for $250 million
Former FTX CEO is being investigated for fraud and illicit use of customer funds following extradition from the Bahamas. The bail conditions limit Sam Bankman-Fried to conduct transactions worth less than $1,000 at all times.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year
XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Investors on edge as bears aim for new all-time lows
Crypto.com price may be setting up for an end-of-the-year decline. CRO will need to display tremendous strength to alter the bearish bias.The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.063 barrier to launch a counterattack.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.