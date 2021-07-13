Cryptocurrencies held steady in early Europe on Monday, but there was selling pressure during the day.
Bitcoin posted net losses despite solid risk conditions and gains in equity markets. Overall, bitcoin declined to lows below $33,000 after the European close. Rally attempts struggled to sustain momentum despite solid risk conditions and bitcoin traded below $33,000 on Tuesday.
Ether also declined sharply with a retreat to near $2,000 and dipped to test support below this level in early Europe.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Another key payments partner has decided to suspend deposits and withdrawals to Binance. The payments processor cited the FCA’s notice to the leading crypto exchange behind the decision to halt processing transactions. Speculators believe that users’ losses due to the exchange’s outages could be the reason behind growing regulatory scrutiny.
Ripple at risk of 12% correction as volume subsides
XRP price action has been muted in the past few days, with minimal clues as to directional intentions. Ripple has formed a declining resistance trend line since mid-June and could be expecting higher volatility following the period of stagnation.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price seems to be at a critical point in its journey as it trades around a key support level. This barrier has prevented it from massive drawdowns during the May 19 and June 21 sell-offs. Despite a brief dip below it on June 22, FIL is holding above it, indicating buyers’ presence.
Axie Infinity leaves competitors in dust as AXS price contemplates correction after new all-time high
Axie Infinity has blown the competition out of the stadium as it becomes the top-grossing dApp in terms of cumulative protocol revenue generated over the past month. Its ascent has left extremely popular dApps in the dust, painting a picture of its recent traction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.