In the next few months Bitcoin (BTC) may be able to reclaim much of the attention it has relinquished to other crypto tokens and projects during recent years and the enthusiasm it lost during the crypto winter, German investment bank Berenberg said in a research report Thursday.
As U.S. regulators crack down on the industry, “almost every token appears at risk of being branded a security and becoming subject to an enforcement action,” the report said.
The sole exception is bitcoin, “which, by virtue of the decentralization stemming from the design of its blockchain protocol, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators characterize as a commodity rather than a security,” analyst Mark Palmer wrote.
The bank sees Bitcoin’s price appreciation in the last few months as a sign that “more investors are recognizing it as a sensible alternative not only among crypto tokens, but also within a global financial context.”
The recent banking crisis in the U.S. and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policies have led some countries to reduce their exposure to the U.S. dollar, which has fueled concerns about de-dollarization, the note said, and “could help to highlight bitcoin’s value proposition.” De-dollarization is the decline of the greenback’s dominance as the world’s global reserve currency.
The fourth bitcoin halving date, scheduled for May 2024, is another potential positive catalyst for the cryptocurrency, the report said, noting that “if history is any guide, then bitcoin could rally ahead of and after this much-anticipated halving.”
“The utility of the Bitcoin blockchain has been highlighted by the increasing traction gained by the Lightning Network,” the report added. The Lightning Network creates a layer on top of the Bitcoin blockchain exploiting user-generated micropayment channels to conduct transactions more efficiently.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin kicks FLOKI and Shiba Inu to the curb with least percentage of holders underwater
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki continue to rival for dominance in the crypto ecosystem. Of the three meme coins, DOGE has the least percentage of holders that are currently underwater, or sitting on unrealized losses at the current price level.
Filecoin proprietary FWS goes live, touted as the decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Service
Filecoin (FIL), a blockchain-based storage network has announced the premiere of its proprietary Filecoin Web Service (FWS), advertised to be a cloud-based decentralized alternative to tech moguls such as Amazon Web Services (AMS) and Microsoft Azure, among others.
Coinbase issues official response to SEC's Wells Notice
FXStreet reported about Coinbase receiving a broad and hazy Wells notice from the SEC in March. In the latest development, the US-based exchange has made an official response to the regulator, providing both written and video submissions to the SEC.
PCE Preview: Crypto market outlook around US Personal Consumer Expenditures release
The Department of Commerce is expected to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March on Friday April 28 at 12:30 GMT. The PCE data is popular for representing evolving inflation in the US and its relation to the changes in consumer behavior.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.