“Bitcoin is here to stay,” Says Morgan Creek Digital’s Pompliano

Growing infrastructure that is making Bitcoin come out as a long haul asset in the global economy.

At some point, all institutional investors will have Bitcoin in their portfolios.

The founder of Morgan Creek Digital a fund management firm Anthony Pompliano believes that “Bitcoin is here to stay.” He was speaking during an interview on CNBCTheExchange segment. According to him, there is a lot of infrastructure making Bitcoin to come out as a long haul asset in the global economy.

"The more infrastructure that's built around this, the more likely it is to never go away... we're at a tipping point now where Bitcoin is here to stay."

He also said that are a lot more factors that will push Bitcoin to new all-time highs. He reckons that, institutional investors are warming up to the asset and that at some point in future they will have a Bitcoin in their portfolios. Moreover, Bitcoin is still unknown to many people around the world who will continue to gain awareness.