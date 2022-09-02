Market picture
Bitcoin remains firmly anchored to the psychologically significant $20K round level, changing by only fractions of a per cent for almost a week. Ethereum continues to draw green candles, but this is more than nominal growth, also within fractions of a per cent, while the price is still hovering around $1580. Of the top altcoins, Polygon stands out, adding 5% in a day and 8.3% in seven days. The others are down over the last seven days.
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, added 0.9% overnight to $984bn.
Despite recent stock indices' notable drop, BTC has been hovering near the circular $20,000 level for almost a week. The last time there was such a prolonged lull was in June 2020, when it stretched out for almost a month. Current trends indicate that bitcoin is a leading indicator for the stocks rather than following them. If this connection persists, the resilience of the most crowded with institutions, BTC and ETH, indicates that risk appetite continues, which gives an encouraging signal for the stock market.
According to Bank of America, Crypto investors are switching to Stablecoin as they wait for the market crisis to continue.
The Attorney General of Washington has filed a lawsuit against Michael Saylor and the MicroStrategy company he used to run for $25 million in tax evasion.
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus ridiculed former Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor for being overly enthusiastic about the first cryptocurrency. Saylor called bitcoin "a miracle happening right before people's eyes".
Finally, South Korean tech giant LG Electronics is preparing to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, Wallypto, based on the Hedera Hashgraph network in the third quarter of 2022.
