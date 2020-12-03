Bitcoin is about to flash a buy signal for the first time since July

- According to the Hash Ribbon, on-chain metric, Bitcoin is on the cusp of another rally.
- The Hash Ribbon shows when the worst of miner capitulation is coming to an end.
Bitcoin has slowed down the uptrend after running in immense selling pressure under $19,500. The flagship cryptocurrency has settled around $19,000, awaiting the final leg to new all-time highs beyond $20,000. Meanwhile, Glassnode’s Hash Ribbon on-chain indicator is almost presenting a buy signal since July.
Bitcoin Hash Ribbon turns strongly bullish
The Hash Ribbon, an on-chain indicator developed by Charles Edwards and presented by Glassnode, suggests that the flagship cryptocurrency tends to hit bottom during miner capitulation. In other words, this is the time “when Bitcoin becomes too expensive to mine relative to the cost of mining.”
Glassnode explains that the miner capitulation ends “when the 30-day Moving Average of the hash rate crosses above the 60-day MA” (observe the chart below for the shift from light red to dark red areas).
Immediately after the switch happens, the momentum of Bitcoin price changes from negative to positive. The indicator presents a considerable buying opportunity following the shift from dark red to white.
Bitcoin Hash Ribbon chart
As mentioned above, a buy signal nears when the 30-day MA crosses above the 60-day MA. The chart below highlights this imminent move, as well as a shift from the light red ribbon to the white ribbon. In other words, investors should prepare for a possible liftoff for Bitcoin, perhaps to levels significantly above $20,000.
Bitcoin Hash Ribbon chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP chart adds credibility to the bullish outlook by revealing the lack of formidable resistance heading to $20,000. The most robust hurdle runs from $19,272 to $19,310. Here, 311 addresses had previously purchased roughly 2,700 BTC.
Bitcoin IOMAP chart
On the flip side, immense support is accorded to the bellwether cryptocurrency. Thus it is doubtful that massive losses will come into the picture in the near term. For now, the most substantial buyer congestion zone lies between $18,558 and $19,118. Here, 1.4 million addresses had previously purchased approximately 792,000 BTC.
It is worth mentioning that short-term analysis for BTC/USD brings to light a worsening technical picture. The bullish outlook will be invalidated if BTC closed the day under the short term ascending trendline support and the critical level at $19,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Similarly, a bearish divergence has been formed by the Relative Strength Index and the price, suggesting that buying pressure is decreasing. Bearish divergences are created when the RSI sustains a lower high pattern while the price prints a higher low pattern.
As the bullish momentum dwindles, bears gain more control over the price, which may eventually push Bitcoin to spiral to $18,000 and $16,000, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price action looks very similar to 2016: small correction ahead before a face-melting rally
On December 1, Bitcoin attempted to crack the previous all-time high but only managed to do so on a few exchanges. The current price action resembles what happened back in 2017 when Bitcoin tried to crack the all-time high ...
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP consolidates as upswing to $1 beckons
Ripple has remained stable in the last couple of days, mainly due to the resistance encountered at $0.7 and $0.75. The cross-border token appears to have embraced consolidation ahead of an anticipated breakout to $1.
OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight
Ocean Protocol has been relatively stable in the past 48 hours, losing a lot of volatility and getting ready for a massive breakout. Bulls are facing one critical resistance level before a potential 6% breakout. On the 30-minutes chart, OCEAN has established a parallel channel.
VISA opens the Ethereum network to more than 60 million merchants as it integrates USDC
Visa looking to issue a USDC Credit Card after adding Circle Internet Financial, the developers of USDC to its Fast Track Program. Visa will not custody any USDC but will be working with Circle to enable customers to send and receive ...
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.