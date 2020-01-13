Bitcoin intrinsic value on the rise as anticipation builds regarding CME options launch

- Bitcoin's intrinsic value if below the market price according to JP Morgan’s strategists.
- The gap between the intrinsic value suggests that Bitcoin is on the risk of more breakdown.
The futures market is beginning to shape trends in the crypto space while attracting a lot of interest from the institutional arena. According to a report published by Bloomberg anticipation is mounting across the market regarding the soon to launch CME Group options.
Although similar options already exist in the market courtesy of Bakkt, interest in the products has been small. However, JP Morgan’s strategists in the leadership of Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said last Friday that the offering on CME will bring up the volumes.
“There has been a step increase in the activity of the underlying CME futures contract.” Panigirtzoglou added, “This unusually strong activity over the past few days likely reflects the high anticipation among market participants of the option contract.”
JP Morgan says that Bitcoin’s intrinsic value has been growing. Despite the growth, the value is still falling beneath the market price. According to Panigirtzoglou:
The market price has declined by nearly 40% from its peak while the intrinsic value has risen by around 10%, the gap has not yet fully closed, suggesting some downside risk remains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bearish Monday pressures on Bitcoin and major altcoins
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,097 (-1.1% since the beginning of the day). The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $8,193, though the trend is still bullish.
NEO Market Update: NEO/USD dives under the 50 SMA, refreshes $9.75 support
NEO is arguably the most battered cryptocurrency asset on the first day of the week. In other words, NEO is leading in losses after shedding off 3.27% of its value on the day.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls hold above $140
Ethereum recovery was cut short at $148 last week. The weekend session was characterized by a shallow reversal from the short term support at $142. The price action was confined within a narrow range ($142 - $148).
New CME Bitcoin options spark ‘unusually strong activity’
The United States’ largest bank believes interest will be high in CME Group’s new Bitcoin (BTC) options when they launch on Jan. 13. In a note from Jan. 10 quoted by Bloomberg on Friday, a group of analysts at JPMorgan Chase led by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.