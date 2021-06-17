"The data show HODLers are buyers here," one research firm noted.
Investors with a longer-term horizon look to be boosting their bitcoin (BTC, -1.42%) holdings amid calls for a more profound price drop.
Glassnode data shows the bitcoin “hodler net position change,” which tracks net buying/selling activity of those holding coins for six months or more, has flipped positive for the first time since late October. Hodl is crypto slang for hold.
“It shows HODLers are buyers here,” Delphi Digital said in its daily market commentary dated June 16. “The net positions of BTC HODLers is a strong indicator of how longer-term investors are thinking about BTC.”
Supply held by long-term holders has increased from 11 million to more than 11.6 million in the past few weeks, according to Glassnode.
Bitcoin: hodler net position change. Source: Glassnode
While holders are now injecting bullish pressure into the market, that does not necessarily imply a sharp rally. Past data show bullish trends mostly pick up the pace after sustained accumulation by holders.
For example, the indicator remained positive for most of 2018, which was a negative year for bitcoin, and early 2019, when the cryptocurrency remained sidelined below $5,000. Bullish mood returned to the market in the second quarter of that year, pushing the cryptocurrency to $13,880 by the end of June.
Bitcoin: hodler net position change (2018-2020). Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin scaled that peak in October 2020 – after a gap of 16 months. During that period the cryptocurrency was mainly in a bearish trend, falling from $13,000 to $4,000 between August 2019 and March 2020. Holders were net buyers throughout and during the subsequent recovery, and began distributing coins in November.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
Bitcoin price rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Chiliz looks to retrace 12% after recent run-up
Chiliz price saw two massive rallies over the past week due to the European Cup. However, the current upswing appears to have hit a local top and shows signs of exhaustion and potential reversal.
Shiba Inu Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a frustrating consolidation before the brief sweep below the May 19 low on June 11, clearing the weak holders and pockets of anxiety.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.