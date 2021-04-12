Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen major price surges in the last 24 hours, after several positive events.

Bitcoin price reached $60 after reports of the SEC reviewing WisdomTree ETF.

Ethereum price surged alongside Bitcoin’s, hitting a new all-time high.

Bitcoin price goes up after the SEC starts reviewing WisdomTree ETF

Bitcoin has had plenty of good news recently that have boosted its price, finally allowing it to go to $60k, after more than a month of trying and failing. The biggest drive likely came from the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to start reviewing a recent Bitcoin ETF proposal, submitted by WisdomTree.

Another positive sign for the market came from BTC miners, who started stacking coins once again, thus revealing that they feel bullish about the coin. And, of course, there was the decision of an English Southampton Football Club to start receiving bonuses in BTC.

As for ETH, it got another praise from billionaire investor Mark Cuban, while a recent price prediction says that it has good odds of going beyond $2,145.

Ethereum at new height while BTC struggles to cross the $60k mark

According to recent price data, Ethereum has managed to hit a new ATH and reach $2,199 recently, only to slightly correct to $2185 at the time of writing.

As for Bitcoin, its price reached $60k several times in the last month, but it never managed to cross the barrier and go back to $61k. At the time of writing, its price corrected after being rejected by the resistance once more, currently at $60,996.